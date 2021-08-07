Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Reportedly Casting Jean-Luc’s [SPOILERS]

Star Trek: Picard will continue bringing back characters from Jean-Luc’s past in its incoming second season, but the show may also be building up to introducing a major addition to the Starfleet legend’s life that neither he nor his fans knew about. A new report claims that producers are currently in the process of casting another regular for season 3 of the Sir Patrick Stewart-led series. And their identity will blow fans’ minds.

According to tipster Daniel Richtman, Picard season 3 will introduce none other than Jean-Luc’s son. The character will apparently be known as Henry and an actor in their early 20s is being sought after. He could either have a British or American accent. The idea is that Henry would turn up on the scene to the surprise of Picard, who is not aware that he has a son. Going by his age, he would have to be born sometime in between First Contact and Nemesis.

Feel free to take this with a pinch of salt, however Richtman’s info does line up perfectly with a report from The Illuminerdi published last month. The outlet also wrote that Picard’s son Henry was coming in season 3. Their character breakdown describes him as “headstrong, independent, and charming” as well as “confident, adventurous, and ready to fight for and help people in need.” He’s said to have a Robin Hood-like “take from the rich, give to the poor” sense of morality.

The Illuminerdi noted that the top choice for the role is David Corenswet (Hollywood), but Richtman’s update makes no mention of him so it’s unclear if he’s still in the running or if he’s perhaps passed on the part. The identity of Henry’s mother is being kept under wraps at this point, though fans will no doubt have Beverly Crusher as the prime suspect.

Henry is expected to become a regular character for at least the duration of season 3, which is gearing up to start shooting. Star Trek: Picard season 2, meanwhile, debuts on Paramount Plus in 2022.