The 10 Best Animated Movies For Kids

Animated movies hold the majority of the market for children’s movies. Over the years we’ve seen Disney buy out a lot of smaller animation companies, however some still remain and so do the works of those who have since been shut down. Kids look for different things in movies than adults, whether it be bright colors, aesthetically pleasing characters, or a bit of magic. They want something that feeds their imagination, and these movies do just that!

10. Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs was a famous book that almost every child had to read at some point in Elementary school. It was interesting though, and became even better when the movie came out. They added more to the story and made Flint, played by SNL alum Bill Hader, a wannabe scientist who spent his whole life as a disappointment to his father and a punching bag to his classmates.

This is all before he made it rain actual food on a town who had only ever eaten sardines for each meal. Just like most kids movies, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs has themes and lessons sprinkled into the plot; it’s a movie about family, greed and learning to tell right from wrong. These important lessons mixed with nostalgia and comedy make it a great movie for not just kids, but the whole family.