This Week’s What If…? Sees Chris Evans’ Captain America Become [SPOILERS]

Eagle-eyed fans of Marvel’s What If…?, the Disney Plus animated show that features episodic standalone stories of alternative versions of the timeline we’re familiar with from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, may have noticed a cool little Easter Egg in the newest season involving none other than Chris Evans’ Captain America (portrayed by Josh Keaton).

Steve Rogers is no stranger to taking on leadership roles, having commanded a special forces unit in World War II to help thwart the Nazis and Hydra. But in the penultimate episode to the first season of What If…?, called What If… Ultron Won?, we seem to see the legendary hero take on arguably the largest government job of his career.

The episode elaborates on what was teased at the end of episode seven, with Ultron returning in an Infinity-Stone-bedazzled suit of armor with the separated persona of Vision peering out an ironclad helmet.

The plot of the episode revolves around Ultron gaining enough power that he is able to join The Watcher in the place beyond the multiverse, a security footage room, apparently. When a brawl breaks out between the two, they crash in and out of various alternative universes.

A world apparently unaccustomed to aliens trying to grapple with the two supernatural beings, trading blows in the middle of Times Square in New York City, is the setting in which we see the Rogers cameo, which was aptly broken down in The Direct.

Playing out on a television screen in the background to the action, the Captain in Chief can be seen being sworn into the office of the President of the United States of America, complete with a Washington D.C. background and the patriotic hero uttering “I, Steve Rogers, do solemnly swear…”

The brief moment has us wondering if more episodes of What If…? will be interconnected and whether we will see a more in-depth storyline for so-called President America.