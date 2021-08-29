What Is Addison Rae’s Net Worth?

Who the heck is Addison Rae? Well, if you haven’t been paying attention, she’s only the newest sensation on social media, as she was the second most followed person on TikTok in 2020. At 20 years old, the Louisiana native started posting dancing videos in 2019, but since the pandemic has shot to fame with co-signs from Mariah Carey and Kourtney Kardashian, whose son is an avid watcher of the TikToker’s possl. In addition, she’s managed to snag herself some pretty decent endorsements and sponsors during the pandemic, so it’s safe to say she made a lot of money last year. But how much exactly is her net worth?

Addison, whose TikTok handle is @addisonre, is one of the platform’s biggest personalities on Tik Tok. She currently has more than 81.8 million followers who follow her dance posts and even managed to catch the eye of reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian. Over the course of the pandemic, the two have become besties, and Kourtney has even been featured in several Addison’s Tik Tok videos; even Kourtney’s oldest son, 10-year-old Mason Disick, has made a few appearances.

Addison’s closeness and connections to the Kardashians have definitely helped to build her brand. She and Kourtney have taken the 20-year-old star’s posts to a new level with their dance and workout routines. The popularity of their friendship even landed Addison a guest appearance on the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In the episode, Addison meets with Kim Kardashian to teach her some dance moves to help the 40-year-old billionaire promote her SKIMS clothing line.

All in all, Addison hasn’t done too bad for a TikToker who’s only been active for three years. According to Influencer Marketing Hub, Addison easily earns anywhere between $49,080 to $81,801 for every TikTok post. Of course – as it usually is with most social media influencers – that income is usually earned through sponsored posts and product endorsements from companies like Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS. She even inked a modeling deal with the clothing giant American Eagle for a cool $673,761 in 2020 and is now coming into 2021 hot with her new song, “Obsessed,” now streaming on Spotify. The single has now gotten over 7 million streams and has only boosted Addison’s rise to fame, which she has used to promote her own personal clothing line, Addison.

According to Lad Bible, Addison’s YouTube channel currently has 4.7 million subscribers. In addition, her Instagram profile, which is @addisonrae, currently has 39 million subscribers. So with all of her multiple revenue streams combined, it has been reported that Addison currently has a net worth of 5 million in 2021, give or take, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

But Addison doesn’t plan on stopping there. The TikTok star is now acting with her first starring role in the Netflix film, He’s All That, which is slated to release on the streaming platform on August 27th.

From TikTok dancer to film star in only three years, Addison is quickly on a roll to becoming a household name in pop culture for the younger generation. So it stands to reason that her $5 million will only continue to grow in 2021.