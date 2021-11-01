While many started up their favorite streaming network to enjoy horror films on Halloween, many missed a brand new video dropping on YouTube from a now-legendary creepypasta author Kris Straub — the creator of Candle Cove. For the first time in over two years, Local 58 has made its return to the internet with a brand new video!

For those who don’t know, Local 58 is a horror anthology series that originally showed up online back in 2015. The analog horror series — a subgenre of found footage films exclusive to the internet that focuses on Emergency Alert System scenarios — follows a fictional public access TV channel from Mason County, West Virginia called Local 58 or WCLV-TV.

The series now features nine episodes that while not following a concrete storyline throughout, all seem to mention the moon, the night sky, and the Thought Research Initiative. If you haven’t watched the full series yet, the latest video in the series is an amazing way to get a taste of what it has to offer. Check it out below!

The video starts with a cryptic message as the station is set to do a digital switchover to bring their broadcasting technology up to date.

I, the one you watched

I, the always here.

They make you thought from pieces

They cut the thoughts I am

All knife all knife

Thoughts shape in needles

They dream themself in knifes

Creepy right? We don’t want to spoil any more of the series or the video, so be sure to give it a watch and let us know what you think of this unique horror series!