An Ed Sheeran Song Got A Surprise Anime Music Video

Ed Sheeran and anime aren’t two words that usually go together but today that isn’t the case! For his newest single “Bad Habits,” he collaborated with long-time fan and artist Rui Ikeda to create a special music video for the song that Warner Music Japan began streaming on Wednesday.

The video features a young woman falling in love with a vampire that likes to enjoy the wild nightlife that can be found in Tokyo.

Ikeda’s videos and animations were already popular on TikTok where she has previously professed to be a major fan of Ed’s music. This isn’t the first time Ed Sheeran has worked with a manga artist to create an animated music video either, having previously worked with Yoriko Hoshi to create a music video for his song “Supermarket Flowers.”