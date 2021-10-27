Netflix Is Bringing Another Dave Chappelle Show To Its Lineup Next Week

Dave Chappelle has been absolutely surrounded by controversy since The Closer released on Netflix. After a massive walkout of trans employees and their supporters at the company, it comes as a surprise that they would take the risk of bringing something else from Chappelle to the platform so soon.

Still, Dave Chappelle’s Block Party is set to hit Netflix on Nov. 1. The documentary was originally released back in 2005 just before Chappelle’s infamous decision to walk away from a $50 million deal to continue his hit tv show Chappelle’s Show. It gained a lot of notoriety after the fact bringing a lot of people to give it a watch.

Bringing on amazing musical artists like Kanye West, The Roots, and Mos Def to perform music, Chappelle performed monologues and sketches between their performances.

Dave Chappelle’s Block Party was a smash hit at the box office, raking in an impressive $12.1 million against a budget of $3 million. The soundtrack for the film — featuring a special track from Mos Def and Talib Kweli’s Black Star — was also a major success at the time.

If you want to see classic Dave Chappelle and are willing to wade through a bit of controversy to do so, Dave Chappelle’s Block Party hits Netflix on Nov 1.