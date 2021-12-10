TikTok star’s fans save his life after warning him about cancerous mole

25-year-old TikTok influencer Alex Griswold shared in a resurfaced clip how a video he posted on the social media app saved his life.

In 2019, the software developer first shared a clip of his wife Melinda Griswold massaging his shirtless back on TikTok. After viewing the video, two of his followers alerted Griswold about the two moles on his back and urged him to seek professional advice.

Although the Florida native wasn’t previously alarmed by the large moles, he decided to take his fans’ advice and get it checked out. During his appointment, a dermatologist informed him that his viewers’ suspicions about his moles were correct. Griswold’s doctor also told him that those two unidentified individuals saved him from an early death because the moles were skin cancer.

Griswold said in a viral update video shared on TikTok in 2020, “The doctor was like, ‘Whoever told you probably saved your life’ — so because of two kind strangers, I avoided skin cancer, and this is the perfect reminder that the world is a wonderful place.” The clip has since generated 1.5 million likes and has been shared over 20,000 times.

After the update, Griswold found out he had another mole during his six-month routine check-up and removed it. He shared the experience in, you guessed it, another TikTok video. Since then, he has been taking better care of his skin and overall health.

