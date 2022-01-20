What started as the title of a single by Atalanta rap artist Gunna has crossed over into the frenetic realm of TikTok trends as users across the platform are seeing the phrase “pushin P” flare-up along their timelines — generally accompanied by a bright blue capital “P” emoji.

Gunna released the single, featuring Future and Young Thug, earlier this month and it’s spent the past few weeks going viral with social media users posting the lyrics in posts on Twitter and Instagram. And now the title is a bonafide TikTok trend. But what does it all mean?

In a series of Tweets, the rapper has cited several examples of what can be considered “pushin P,” including “Risking your life to feed your family” and “putting your people in position.”



Risking your life to feed your family is 🅿️ — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) January 6, 2022

Now…putting your people in position is 🅿️ — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) January 6, 2022

According to Dexerto.com, the phrase has its origins in Texas and in the Bay area and is a positive term meaning keeping it real. The “P” can stand for “player” or “paper.” Gunna further explained in an Instagram Live stream, “You see a lady at the door, you hold the door for the lady bro, that’s P. We pushing P, you feel me? I ain’t too tough, arguing with my partner about no money like, we ain’t going back and forth. That ain’t P.”

The phrase has ignited TikTok for the moment and seems to be fast becoming part of the platform’s new vernacular so it’s safe to say you can look forward to overhearing the words “pushin P” in a suburban strip mall near you quite soon.