TikTok users ask ‘Who are my parents?’ and now you can, too

A big part of TikTok‘s appeal is the vast array of effects users of the short-form video sharing platform can use to transform their self-filmed uploads into virtual memes with just a few swipes and clicks. Past effects trends have made users invisible, look like dogs, and even switch faces with another user. The latest trend asks, “Who are my parents?” But don’t worry, the app isn’t asking anyone to take a paternity suit.

The “Who are my parents?” effect, aka “Please adopt me,” generates the names of two famous people, supposedly based on how the person using it looks, that would be the most likely pair of celebrities to be their “parents.” Although the effect appears to be completely random, some users have found themselves going viral based on just how much they resemble the possible offspring of the fictional pairing.

If you’d love to find out who your fictional celeb parents are, good news! According to Dexerto.com, the effect, created by digital artist and TikTok user Allan Gregorio, is already built into the existing TikTok software so you can start using it immediately without having to download a third-party app, although it might take you several tries before you find what celeb couple you like the best.

To use the effect, follow the steps below:

Launch TikTok. Go to the ‘Discover’ tab. In the search bar at the top, type ‘Please adopt me,’ and search. Tap the pink camera button to open the camera. Press the record button, cross your fingers and wait for your result.

Good luck! Maybe you’ll get Tom Holland and Zedaya on your first try!