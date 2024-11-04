TikToker Bella Bradford’s cause of death, confirmed [Tier 2]

TikTok star Bella Bradford posthumously said goodbye to her fans and followers in a final video update posted on her account weeks after her passing at age 24.

On Oct 31, Bradford surprised her fans with a new video after weeks without updating her account. But to the surprise of her supporters, it was also her last update, with it being aptly titled, “My very last GRWM.”

“As you all know, I have terminal cancer and, unfortunately, my life has come to an end… But I want to film one final ‘get ready with me’ because I love filming this and I love fashion,” the content creator tells her more than 13,500 TikTok followers in her last video, which was intended to be posted following her death.

For her final look, Bradford wore a white cardigan over a khaki halter dress. She paired the look with black ballet flats, a brown baseball cap, and oval sunglasses. She also accessorized with a pearl teddy bear necklace, among other jewelry.

@bellabradford0 Bella’s final get ready with me 💛 here’s a message she wrote: Thank you for all your love and support throughout my final stages of life, I am so grateful. Filming these videos truly brought me a sense of puropse in my final few months and also connected me with a very kind community of people. I wish you all a beautiful life and please remeber to live each day with as much significance as the next. What a privilege it is to grow old. Thank you for allowing me to be myself on this platform, I really felt excited each day to jump on here and connect over our shared love of life and fashion. Love always, Bella P.S. these are the brands mentioned in this video for your reference (I still gotta give the ppl what they want 😘😂) @St. Agni @ANINE BING OFFICIAL @One Mile @Class A Jewellers @SARAH & SEBASTIAN @Lucy Folk @Arms Of Eve @asos @Alias Mae @maisonmargielafragrances @MECCA — Bella passed away peacefully surrounded by the people she loves most on Tuesday the 15th of October. Thank you for all your support and love along the way, no act of kindness was ever wasted on her, she was forever grateful. 💛♾️ ♬ original sound – Bella Bradford

The internet personality took the time in her 11-minute video to give her fans meaningful advice after putting on the look, saying, “I hope that you can look back on all my videos and find a little bit of joy in your day, if you ever need a pick-me-up. Remember that you live every day, and you only die once, so make every day count.”

In the caption, the uploader of Bella’s final TikTok video revealed that she passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Oct. 15, adding that Bella is “forever grateful” for everyone who supported her throughout her journey.

Included in the caption is Bradford’s final written message for her followers, which read:

“Thank you for all your love and support throughout my final stages of life, I am so grateful. Filming these videos truly brought me a sense of puropse in my final few months and also connected me with a very kind community of people.” “I wish you all a beautiful life and please remeber to live each day with as much significance as the next. What a privilege it is to grow old.Thank you for allowing me to be myself on this platform, I really felt excited each day to jump on here and connect over our shared love of life and fashion.”

Bradford’s cause of death is terminal cancer. She was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in her jaw muscle, called rhabdomyosarcoma, in 2021 when she was just 22.

The social media star started to document her treatment journey six months before her passing. In one update, she revealed having several surgeries to get rid of the tumor and reconstruct her jaw. However, she eventually learned that her condition had already become “incurable” and so she was moved to palliative care.

Fans flooded the comments section of her final TikTok with love and support, with one writing, “Absolutely heart-breaking! I have loved watching your videos. May you rest in peace, angel.”

Another follower commented, “Slayed until the very end. Sad to see a soul so lively go to heaven so early. But then maybe God needs more fabulous angels,” while someone else said, “I wish I would’ve found her page sooner. My heart goes out to anyone who cared about her and loved her. You can tell what a radiant light she was.”

