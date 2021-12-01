Aniplex has finally released a subbed trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc. The trailer originally premiered in Japanese only after the final episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc over the weekend and was shared late last night. You can watch the trailer above.

The Entertainment District Arc will pick up from chapter 70 of Koyoharu Gotouge’s popular manga and constitutes part two of Demon Slayer’s second season. The sequel season began with a seven-episode serialized adaptation of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, originally released in Japan last year. It was the highest-earning film last year — the first non-American film to do so — driving 60% of anime box office sales alone in Japan last year. Its success offered the entire anime industry a buffer from pandemic-related losses.

The popularity of the shōnen battle anime carries over to America, where Tanjiro’s checkered haori has become a cosplay staple and the voice actors minor celebrities at cons. The upcoming arc is the third most anticipated anime on My Anime List, leading the likes of My Hero Academia’s sixth season and even Chainsaw Man.

You can stream Demon Slayer, including Mugen Train on Funimation and Crunchyroll. The platforms will stream the Entertainment District Arc subbed as well, with a dub soon to follow. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc premiers on Dec. 5 with a one-hour special.