Watch – Star Wars: Visions Trailer Shows The Classic Sci-Fi Franchise In A Whole New Anime Style

Star Wars fans are absolutely delighted over the trailer for the incoming Star Wars: Visions which is set to release on Disney+ on September 22nd. The trailer features incredible jaw-dropping visuals from Studio Trigger — the anime studio behind legendary films and shows like Promare, BNA, Little Witch Academia, and Kill la Kill — as well as several other studios.

The series will consist of nine animated shorts and is already boasting a massive talent pool for the English voice cast including George Takei, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Neil Patrick Harris, Lucy Liu, Kimiko Glen, Temuera Morrison, and Bobby Moynihan.

“Lucasfilm is partnering with seven of the most talented anime studios in Japan to bring their signature style and unique vision of the Star Wars galaxy to this inspired new series,” James Waugh, Lucasfilm’s vice president of franchise content and strategy, said in a release Tuesday. “Their stories showcase the full spectrum of bold storytelling found across Japanese animation; each told with a freshness and voice that expands our understanding of what a Star Wars story can be, and celebrates a galaxy that has been such an inspiration to so many visionary storytellers.”

The nine shorts are titled The Duel, Tatooine Rhapsody, The Twins, The Village Bride, The Ninth Jedi, T0-B1, The Elder, Lop & Ocho, and Akakiri. Fans will have to wait on the edge of their seats for more info on Star Wars: Visions as it comes before release.