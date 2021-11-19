What are the best times to post on TikTok?

TikTok is all the rage right now and everybody is trying to get into the action. More and more every day, the platform is generating new creators and subscribers as it quickly becomes the new source for all things business and entertainment. As a creator, this means that in order to compete and attract followers, you really need to pay attention to analytics like your audience’s location and the times they’re active on TikTok. If you’re not pointed in the right direction, this can easily turn into a guessing game, making it difficult for you to figure out the best moves to make.

Not to worry, though. There’s a plethora of helpful tips online that can help you get the most out of your TikTok experience. One of the easiest ones to take into consideration and implement is how many times you post per day. Usually most users want to post their videos as soon as they’re finished, but that isn’t necessarily the best strategy when you’re looking to achieve optimum engagement.

As it is with Instagram and Facebook, TikTok has a global audience, which means that the videos you post can be discovered in any region at any time. Naturally, it’s in your best interest to figure out when will be the most effective times to post.

According to studies conducted by the Influencer Marketing Hub, there are a number of effective times to post throughout the week. These times are all in EST:

Monday: 6am, 10am, 10pm

Tuesday: 2am, 4am, 9am

Wednesday: 7am, 8am, 11pm

Thursday: 9am, 12pm, 7pm

Friday: 5am, 1pm, 3pm

Saturday: 11am, 7pm, 8pm

Sunday: 7am, 8am, 4pm

The study, which analyzed over 100,000 posts to find the highest engagement rates, found that three of the best recommended times to post on TikTok are Tuesdays at 9am EST, Thursdays at 12pm EST, and Fridays at 5am EST.

According to Dexerto, the next thing you have to do is determine your core audience. Doing that is an essential part of knowing when to post, and using TikTok’s Analytics feature will help you do this. You’ll need a Pro Account, but thankfully, it’s totally free. All of you have to do is:

Open the TikTok app and navigate to your profile. Go to the Settings and Privacy menu by tapping the dots at the top right. Choose ‘Manage Account’ and check if you have the option to ‘Switch to Pro Account.’ If you do, choose that and follow the steps. If you don’t, you’re already set up. Next, head back to the Settings and Privacy menu and choose ‘Creator Tools.’ Tap on ‘Analytics’ and you’ll be able to view your stats.

After you study the Analytics on TikTok, you can start to do research on your audience demographics and build a plan for the perfect time to post new content.

If you check the “Top Territories” category, TikTok will inform you which countries engage with your content the most. You can also check on your Follower Activity by the hour, which will allow you to see when they’re most active.

After that, you can figure out a plan to reach a specific audience. For example, if you have a lot of viewers from both the U.K. and the U.S., you could post in the afternoon on U.K. time (BST) which will also hit the morning scrollers in U.S. time (PST).

All that being said, you still need to be cognizant of how many posts you do at a time. If you post too often within a certain window of time, you run the risk of different people engaging with different videos. Posting fewer videos will increase the odds of more people engaging it and giving it better numbers.

It’s also been shown that posting on Saturday doesn’t generate the same amount of performance or engagement as the other days of the week. That’s mainly because Saturday is usually the day that people are taking off from work and school. Most of us naturally assume that everyone has time to kill because they’re off, but the reality is that a lot of us actually have more important things to attend to with our free time, especially when it involves family and friends.

Despite all of these helpful tips and tricks, there’s still a chance that you may not get the engagement you’re looking for on TikTok. If that’s the case, don’t be afraid to experiment and mix it up. In doing so, you may find your own method of getting the best engagement. Once you get a gauge of what your followers are like, you’ll learn how to adjust your content and schedule the best times to get the highest engagement and views from them.