An exceedingly simple new trend is picking up steam on TikTok, as creators transition between their “doe eyes” and their “siren eyes.”

The trend, which is referred to by any combination of “doe eyes vs siren eyes” on the platform, allows users to highlight how different one can look by simply changing up their gaze. It’s leading to an influx of videos simply showing as creators change how they hold their eyes, and emphasizing the difference between two specific expressions.

What is “Doe Eyes vs Siren Eyes?”

The Eyes trend is, like many of TikTok’s most popular trends, overtly straightforward. The majority of videos participating in the trend come from women, but they can certainly be tackled by creators of any gender. In order to participate, users simply need to upload a video of themselves attempting to alter their gaze between wide-eyed, innocent “doe eyes” and sultry, half-lidded “siren eyes.”

In order to pull off the transition, many creators will look up — an act which effectively widens the eyes and provides a bright, innocent look — before lowering their gaze, which helps them shift into amorous bedroom eyes à la Grey’s Anatomy’s Meredith Grey.

The majority of videos participating in the trend are soundtracked by a remix of Ne-Yo’s “She Knows” featuring Juicy J. The clip providing audio for the trend simply asserts that “she loves the attention that she gets when she moves.”

The trend quickly blew up, in large part due to its lack of reliance on makeup or lighting tricks to accomplish the transition. As many users pointed out, it doesn’t even require people to shift their gaze upward or downward. All it really requires is a shift in the eyebrows to communicate two entirely different looks.

Makeup can help the transition to pop more, however, as several creators discovered while participating in the trend. A line of dark eyeliner along the bottom lid can assist in attaining siren eyes, as noted by creators, particularly for users with built-in doe eyes.

While it’s not necessary to pull the trend off, shifting the camera is also immensely helpful in creating a convincing “doe eyes vs siren eyes” transition.

As with any popular TikTok trend, the “doe eyes vs siren eyes” trend became the target of parodies almost immediately. A number of videos poking fun at the idea now populate hashtags related to the Eyes trend, providing a quick laugh between videos of differently sized eyes.

Thankfully, for anyone hoping to participate in the trend, the “doe eyes vs siren eyes” trend can be accomplished by literally anyone with eyes. So if you’re hoping to jump on the trend, simply capture a video of your two different looks, upload it with the appropriate hashtags, and watch those views and likes come pouring in.