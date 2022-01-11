What is the Paper Duck trend on TikTok?

A creative new trend is sweeping TikTok, flooding the platform with videos of cute, paper-crafted ducks.

The trend, which has a lot in common with the paper dolls from many of our youths, began with a video posted in the final days of 2021. Posted by user @paper.duck.care, the video that started it all went up on Dec. 22, and a viral sensation was born. In just a few short weeks, @paper.duck.care’s account gained more than 170,000 followers, and dozens of users began creating their own paper ducks to enjoy.

The content on @paper.duck.care’s account purely sees the user interacting with their cute paper creation. They’ve taken the time to create a number of paper additions for the little quacker, including numerous clothing items, self-care essentials, and even accessories. Each video sees the creator caring for their laminated duck in a variety of ways, from brushing its teeth to moisturizing its skin, switching out its outfits, or even making the duck her very own Christmas gifts.

The original duck has since been dubbed “Daisy,” and has been joined by a white duck named Lilly, and an as-yet-unnamed frog. Each of the trio, in particular the ducks, have become immensely popular among followers of the page, many of whom demand a fresh tutorial almost daily.

Thankfully, the artist behind @paper.duck.care is fully willing to oblige. She’s made several tutorial videos teaching her followers how to make their own paper ducks, along with clothes, jade rollers, toothpaste, and more. As a result, tiny ducks in various sizes, colors, and wearing a broad range of carefully crafted paper clothes are taking over TikTok.

How to make your own paper duck

The videos posted to @ paper.duck.care’s account are appealing for a reason — they’re calming, and simple, and sweet. They’re uncomplicated and distracting in just the right way, and represent a small piece of childhood that far too many of us have left behind.

TikTokers are clearly in agreement that paper duck making is exactly what this pandemic needs if a quick search for “paper duck” is any indicator. Handfuls of videos from dozens of different creators now populate TikTok, showing users interact with and care for their charming little creations, taking joy in the simple pleasure of play. It’s honestly a wonderful thing to see.

You can join them in paper duck hospitality, should this practice sound appealing to you. A tutorial video uploaded on Dec. 23 walks users through the process of creating their own paper duck. It’s relatively straightforward, overall, which has prompted a number of users to deviate from the precise design of Daisy and Lilly and branch out into their own unique styles.

The ducks that now populate TikTok come in a variety of shapes and sizes. While many of those enjoying the paper duck trend began with @ paper.duck.care’s blueprint, some have branched off to make paper sloths, koalas, cats, and even pigs.

Despite the deviation from the original duck design, the majority of additions — from skincare products to eye masks and attire options — stem from @paper.duck.care’s original designs. She remains the soul of the trend and continues to collect followers of her account on a daily basis.

The trend she’s prompted is blowing up on all corners of TikTok, however, a reflection of her own account’s increasing popularity. People seem to be thoroughly enjoying the opportunity to enjoy something so simple and sweet, as is reflected by the wealth of fresh accounts participating in the trend.

2022 has already been a lot. We’re headed toward year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more people leave their jobs on the daily, and the issues that have long plagued our nation — and nations around the globe — continue to weigh on our minds. But thankfully, sometimes all you need to relieve the stress of reality is a simple paper duck, some carefully crafted clothes, and a paper skin care regimen.