If TikTok has taught us anything about who’s going to be next to ride the platform’s algorithm to media stardom, it’s to expect the unexpected. You never know who’s just one funny sketch or choreographed dance routine away from millions of views. One of the video-sharing service’s newest stars comes from an unlikely place to find social media’s hot new influencer: a US Army base.

User “thekeeblerelf” has gained a few million followers who’ve joined in to see her frequent videos spotlighting her life as a military police officer. Keebler – also known by the handle Kayc – first began posting videos in October of last year, but it was her videos of day-to-day military life that earned her so many followers.

Keebler’s popularity is no doubt boosted by her appearance. She does indeed possess somewhat elfin features, punctuated by a pixie-ish haircut. She’s a far cry from the stereotypical hypermasculine image that comes to most people’s minds when they think of soldiers or military police officers. But her videos show she’s more than capable of handling her job.

There’s no telling what, if anything, Keebler will parlay her newfound fame into or even if she’ll continue to post anything past her time in the Army. But it’s a safe assumption that she’ll be keeping her followers, many of which are likely to be her fellow servicemembers, for at least as long as she has the time.