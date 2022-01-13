Home / other

Who is thekeeblerelf? How this US Army M.P. became TikTok’s newest star

TikTok Time

If TikTok has taught us anything about who’s going to be next to ride the platform’s algorithm to media stardom, it’s to expect the unexpected. You never know who’s just one funny sketch or choreographed dance routine away from millions of views. One of the video-sharing service’s newest stars comes from an unlikely place to find social media’s hot new influencer: a US Army base.

@thekeeblerelf

Haha helmet make head go bonk #miltok #usarmy

♬ Mission Impossible Theme (Movie Trailer Mix) – Dominik Hauser

User “thekeeblerelf” has gained a few million followers who’ve joined in to see her frequent videos spotlighting her life as a military police officer. Keebler – also known by the handle Kayc – first began posting videos in October of last year, but it was her videos of day-to-day military life that earned her so many followers.

@thekeeblerelf

How u gonna watch this video and not fall in love with me #miltok #army #militarypolice #usarmy

♬ Careless Whisper – George Michael

Keebler’s popularity is no doubt boosted by her appearance. She does indeed possess somewhat elfin features, punctuated by a pixie-ish haircut. She’s a far cry from the stereotypical hypermasculine image that comes to most people’s minds when they think of soldiers or military police officers. But her videos show she’s more than capable of handling her job.

@thekeeblerelf

Fun times 👀 #miltok #army #usarmy

♬ Oh No – Kreepa

There’s no telling what, if anything, Keebler will parlay her newfound fame into or even if she’ll continue to post anything past her time in the Army. But it’s a safe assumption that she’ll be keeping her followers, many of which are likely to be her fellow servicemembers, for at least as long as she has the time.

@thekeeblerelf

Had to record them all at 0500 to capture their ✨essence✨ #army #usarmy #militarypolice

♬ Pennies From Heaven – Remastered – Louis Prima

