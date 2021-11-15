YouTube Called Out Over Transgender Week Of Awareness Tweet

Each year, people and companies work together to raise awareness for the issues transgender people face in society as part of the lead-up to the Transgender Day Of Remembrance — an annually observed day on Nov. 20 to honor the memory of transgender people who lost their lives due to anti-transgender violence during the year.

However, when YouTube tried to get in on the trend, jumping in on this Nov. 13-19 being the 2021 edition of Trans Week of Awareness, the online giant was lambasted for a tweet that, on its surface, appeared positive.

thanks to trans creators for sharing their lives, their experiences, & their journeys #TransWeekofAwareness 🏳️‍⚧️ — YouTube (@YouTube) November 15, 2021

That’s largely due to the issues transgender creators and users claim to encounter on the platform, contending that the company isn’t actually putting in the work to protect the very people they are using to make themselves look good in an online advertisement.

They originally Tweeted, “Thanks to trans creators for sharing their lives, their experiences, & their journeys #TransWeekofAwareness.” While they have been responding to several positive comments on the original Tweet, they appear to not be engaging with a number of social media users who are lodging complaints.

Both YouTube’s machine learning moderation tools &human reviewers unfairly target channels that have words such as “gay,” “bisexual,” or “transgender” in the title. But give them one shout out and it's all good?

I agree with @SlumberReads — Heather Player (Davis ) (@HeatherPlayer4) November 15, 2021

One issue alleged by creators is that YouTube has, in the past, allegedly demonetized videos simply for featuring the words “trans” or “transgender” in their title, as a 2018 article in The Verge explored.

A person on Twitter even went as far as to write, regarding YouTube’s public trans support, “This would actually mean something if you didn’t allow transphobic organizations like Prager U and others to exist and advertise on your platform, whilst demonetizing and censoring LGBTQ+ topics and creators! But yeah, keep pretending like you’re on our side.”

Great! This would actually mean something if you didn't allow transphobic organizations like Prager U and others to exist and advertise on your platform, whilst demonetizing and censoring LGBTQ+ topics and creators! But yeah, keep pretending like you're on our side 🙂 — Bizabizow / Ty (@ItsBizabizow) November 15, 2021

Several others on the platform weighed in with their own versions of the allegation.

if you actually care then stop allowing transphobic ads and content 🙂 https://t.co/zzX77stnrF pic.twitter.com/eaKaT22RYW — Jiine (@jiiniecat) November 15, 2021

Remove the transphobic creators then and make it so your algorithm stops promoting openly genocidal bigots over trans creators, then you can post this. https://t.co/NeRN6yWCtg — Aranock, 4 of Ravens (@Aranock1) November 15, 2021

Motherfuckers, you just gonna pretend like you don't platform some of the biggest transphobes going? https://t.co/unTQRsQCTH — A Study In David J Bradley (@DavidJBradley1) November 15, 2021

Others pointed out that YouTube has allowed a lot of anti-transgender content on its own platform, with one person contending, “I honestly don’t know how YouTube can claim to care about trans creators when they allow transphobes like Steven Crowder and Ben Shapiro to thrive on their platform.”

I honestly don’t know how YouTube can claim to care about trans creators when they allow transphobes like Steven Crowder and Ben Shapiro to thrive on their platform. https://t.co/bUouUxy12s — Ash 🏳️‍⚧️ (@AshRuckerVO) November 15, 2021

Even more people discussed how trans people are often mistreated in comments sections.

You regularly allow death threats on trans people through your moderation filters, show transphobic ads both on and around videos, and allow repeated harassment of trans people from large channels.



You could not care less about this community. Stop pretending. https://t.co/EIyDeKffB5 — AdequateEmily (@AdequateEmily) November 15, 2021

you don't protect our safety on your platform https://t.co/riQg9OHidO — Airlie Human Female (@QuinntoBean) November 15, 2021

Gee, thanks. Maybe next time someone reports blatant transphobia on your platform, you might actually do something. 🤡 https://t.co/x3amVWWVWn — SILICONE DADDY (@DammitShane) November 15, 2021

Many would say that this style of Tweet from YouTube is simply rainbow capitalism — a term used to describe the commercialization and commodification of LGBTQ movements. It seems however that fewer and fewer people are falling for such tactics and are demanding more of companies that try to simply offer lip-service about causes but refuse to back it up.

We Got This Covered has reached out to YouTube for comment.