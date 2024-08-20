All the voice actors behind CoComelon

If you’re the parents of toddlers or young children, there’s a pretty good chance you’re familiar with CoComelon, one of the most successful children’s programs of all time. In 2021, it was watched over 33 billion minutes, which dwarfs Netflix hits like Squid Game and Bridgerton, combined!

CoComelon regularly hits the top ten on Netflix, and gets over 3 billion views on YouTube a month, on average. The pandemic saw an explosion of usage for the show, and in addition to the program itself there are live tours, a podcast on Spotify, and buckets of merchandise seemingly on every possible object known to man.

With all this attention, people are naturally curious about the voices behind the characters. Read on to find out who they are.

JJ and Bella are voiced by Ava Madison Gray

JJ is the two-year-old protagonist of CoComelon. He’s the youngest in the family and loves coloring, playing peek-a-boo, and going to the park. Ava Madison Gray is a singer and actress who performs at sports games and in musical plays.

YoYo was voiced by Hannah An and is currently voiced by Lily Bell Morgan

YoYo is the middle kid in the CoComelon clan. She’s about 7 years old and she loves art and being creative. Lily Bell Morgan is a singer and voice actress who regularly appears in children’s musical theater productions, including Annie Jr and Matilda Jr.

TomTom and Bingo are voiced by Hannah An

TomTom is the oldest CoComelon child. He’s about 8 years old and loves fixing and building. He’s also a boy scout. Bingo is JJ’s pet dog. The actress Hannah An has only worked on CoComelon, per her IMDB page.

Jake Turner voices Dad, Grandpa and Wally

In the show, Daddy is named Patrick. He’s the father of TomTom, YoYo, and JJ. He works as a construction worker in the show and loves his green collared shirt and khakis. He’s in his late 20s to mid-30s. Per his IMDB page, voice actor Jake Turner has only worked on CoComelon.

Kristen Princiotta voices Mom and Grandma

The mom character on CoComelon is married to Dad and they share housework and chores in the show. She’s very attentive to her children and makes sure to spend time with all of them equally. She’s voiced by Kristen Princiotta, who also voices Grandma. Princiotta is a trained singer who thrives in session singing.

Larissa Dias voices Miss Appleberry and Lucy

Miss Appleberry is JJ’s first teacher. She’s one of the most popular characters on the show for adults forced to watch CoComelon on constant repeat. Larissa Diaz is a Brazilian voice actress who also voiced Izzie in LEGO DreamZzz.

Brody Yun voices Cody and Nico

Cody is JJ’s next-door neighbor and best friend. His dad owns a bakery and his mom is a doctor. He has a baby sister named Kendi and a cat named Pickles.

Nico is also a friend of the family. Both are voiced by Brody Yun, a child voice actor.

Alice Cho voices Cece (Hannah An did until 2019)

Cece is a supporting character on CoComelon. She is Korean and loves chicken dumplings and rice. She’s voiced by child voice actor Alice Cho. She’s pursuing a career in musical theater and is managed by her parents.

Hannah An, Alice Cho, Reese Lorres and Salome Kandia have all voiced Nina

Nina is a Mexican American female who loves the color yellow and playing with her friends. If she’s not singing she’s playing and if she’s not playing she’s too busy singing. She was voiced by Hannah An in 2019, Alice Cho from 2020 through 2021, Reese Lorres from 2021 through 2023, and Salome Kandia starting in late 2023.

Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez voices Nico

Nico is another family friend that appears from time to time in different episodes. He’s voiced by Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez, a talented voice actor who’s appeared in various other children’s movies and TV shows.

