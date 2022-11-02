Becky’s latest comments on the Try Guys Podcast draw bad blood from Swifties

The Try Guys are yet again making headlines, but this time it is for drawing some bad blood amongst Taylor Swift fans across the globe. Try Wife Becky Habersberger touched on a sensitive subject on the latest episode of the You Can Sit With Us podcast.

In an episode titled “What Do We Think Of Taylor Swift?,” Habersberger, honorary Try Wife, and Matt McLean discuss everything and anything Swift-related, including their own assessment of the latest Midnights album, and of course, Swift’s carbon imprint. The latter sparked a conversation that led to Habersberger sharing not-so-kind words of affirmation toward the pop star,

“The controversial subject is that Taylor Swift might be the number one polluter in the L.A. area,” she said “She’s been taking a jet a lot now.” McLean humorously answered with a simple, “How else is she gonna travel?”

This conversation, however, would escalate when McLean jokingly said “You’re gonna see her [Swift] on Delta Airlines flight 250,” prompting Miles Bonsignore — the podcast producer — to immediately defend his position.

“Yes, Matthew. Because she’s a person. She’s not a monarch. She’s not a queen. She’s a person and she deserves to be next to my ass eating peanuts. Because celebrity culture needs to be dismantled, man.”

Habersberger took her turn to further explain the carbon imprint left by Swift’s usage of her private jet, jokingly adding “Do you think Taylor Swift was telling her managers like ‘Well, I saw online that individual acts of you know, recycling and what we do on an individual level is nothing compared to a corporation so it’s okay that I take my jet.'”

The innocent commentary, however, did not sit well among Swifties. A user on Reddit shared that she had to turn off the episode, admitting that “Becky’s comment about Taylor Swift rubbed [her] the wrong way,” while still defending that she is “not trying to cancel Becky.”

Opinions on the thread were very split, with some fans agreeing with the OP, defending TayTay’s usage of her private jet, further explaining that it is not just the singer that has been using the mode of transportation. Some fans even brought up celebrities’ personal safety as the need for private modes of transportation as A-List-ers.

Other people, however, agreed with the points made in the podcast. As one of the highest pollution culprits, private jets have been severely abused by entertainers, and some fans believe the excessive use to be inexcusable.

The discussion continued as fans of the podcast shared the instance that actually made their blood boil: when Becky dismissed Swift’s issues with body image, putting the jet discussion on hold. One user explained that the controversy was actually surrounding Becky’s sarcastic comments about how “tough her [Swift’s] life must be,” as if she was “dictating who is allowed to suffer.”

Although the OP has yet to admit what ticked her buttons, Habersberger shared her genuine thoughts on the subject of Swift’s music and jet usage while Matt and colleague Rachel defended the singer through thick and thin. The You Can Sit With Us podcast comes out weekly on the TryPods YouTube channel.