Did YouTuber HeyZeus reveal his face on TikTok?

The social media realm is where many go to be themselves, find friends with similar interests, and ultimately share many photos and videos of their lives. From Twitter and Facebook to Instagram and YouTube, there are several places to go and interact with people across the globe.

With sites like Instagram that rely on sharing photos and videos, most users enter the realm wanting others to place a face with their name. Others love social media but aren’t as open when sharing personal details, including how they look.

We know some YouTubers only by their voice, mannerisms in speech and laughter, and logos or sketches they’ve had drawn for them. One of those YouTubers is TDM_Heyzeus — but some fans wonder if we might know what he looks like after years of just hearing his voice.

Who is TDM_Heyzeus?

A popular YouTuber who plays games, answers questions, and gives advice on everything from skins to weapons, TDM_Heyzeus has quite a following on the platform. With 318k subscribers, his videos reach a broad audience worldwide.

The bio for TDM_Heyzeus reads simply:

“Everything about CSGO skins – trade ups, cases, knives, inventories, stickers, patterns, drama and scandals – all with an annoying Australian Accent.”

Fans don’t quite agree with the “annoying Australian Accent” part, but that voice is why people think they might have seen his face in a video not related to his YouTube that appeared on TikTok.

Was TDM_Heyzeus’ face revealed in a TikTok video?

Fans began sharing a clip of a TikTok video on social media asking if we’d just heard TDM_Heyzeus’ voice as he was stopped in the street to answer a couple of questions.

Viewers have taken to the video with excitement and a sense of hesitation. He didn’t show his face on YouTube, so if this is him, is it really worth rejoicing if it’s something he wasn’t ready for?

Several comments state that he knew the video would get posted online, leading to speculation from longtime fans. Others note that the video has 1 million views already, so it’s not a well-kept secret anymore.

I mean he knew that this would get posted on the internet. — ronics (@ActuallyRonics) August 20, 2022

While he did reveal his earnings and that he is a YouTuber, he didn’t give out his channel name, and some fans note that it’s proof the “reveal” wasn’t intentional.

The fact he said rather not say to what his youtube channel is kind if indicative that it wasn't intentional — kieron (@Kierxnnnn_) August 21, 2022

While he hasn’t posted an official video noting that fans have finally seen what he looks like, a comment on Twitter says he did acknowledge it in a stream.

hes confirmed it on stream 1000 times, also if u write !tiktok in the chat, a bot replies saying "yes its me in the tiktok" — Zewez (@Zewez2) August 24, 2022

If it is indeed him, fans are enjoying the video, noting that he’s quite handsome. A link also notes TDM_Heyzeus spoke about a reveal back in 2019.

Unless you’ve watched a stream where he acknowledges that it is him in the video, it’s yet to be determined if TDM_Heyzeus is really the man in the interview. It looks like fans might need to be patient in waiting for his official yes or no to come. For now, he’s continuing his social media content the way he always has and giving gamers a look into hackers, trading, and skins.