Guntube legend Paul Harrell’s cause of death, confirmed

“If you’re watching me, I’m dead,” was how Paul Harrell, a well-known gun rights activist and YouTuber, announced his own death. He passed away at the age of 58, and the news was confirmed by his attorney and fellow YouTuber Tom Grieve on X.

Harrell’s six-minute pre-recorded video, titled “I’m Dead,” was filmed on Dec. 20, 2023, and shows him Harrell sitting in a forest. This was then shared by his family on Sept. 3, 2024.

Paul Harrell’s cause of death

Paul Harrell succumbed to pancreatic cancer. The 58-year-old’s diagnosis of Stage 2 pancreatic cancer was made public in July 2023. Harrell, whose YouTube channel boasts over 1.1 million subscribers, shed light on his deteriorating health. Although his cancer was caught early, Harrell later revealed that it had spread faster than anticipated.

We did catch it early, but not as early as I had thought. It has spread faster than I thought it would. My time is drawing very short.

He also disclosed that the disease had spread to his bones, leading to a fractured hip, which left him unable to walk without crutches. Harrell’s health sadly declined despite his initial optimism, and his brother posted a video that showed Harrell’s time might have been nearing its end. In January 2024, Harrell passed control of his YouTube channel to his brother Roy, continuing to interact with his audience up until his final days.

Following Harrell’s death, fans and followers have flooded social media with tributes, praising his contributions to the firearms community. Harrell’s family intends to keep his channel active, ensuring his legacy as an educator continues to inspire.

