How tall is Dr. Disrespect? Dr. Disrespect’s Height, Confirmed

Dr. Disrespect is one of those online personalities that you might not have followed, but you may have seen around due to his signature look. The Dr.’s real name is Hershel “Guy” Beahm IV, and he’s best known for streaming games like Black Ops 4: Blackout, Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends, Fortnite and H1Z1.

He’s 40 years old, born in 1982, and when he streams he wears a black wig in the form of a mullet, wrap around sunglasses that obscure his eyes, a long sleeve shirt that’s usually red or black, and a mustache that he calls “Slick Daddy”.

While not a pro gamer per say, he’s almost known as more of an entertainer than anything. He’s been described as as “a WWE character in the competitive gaming world.” Before we get into his height (hint: he’s taller than you think) let’s get a little background information.

How did Dr. Disrespect get famous?

Dr. Disrespect has a long history with video games. He actually worked with Sledgehammer games early on designing levels, and he had a hand in a number of levels for the smash hit Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare. He also frequently posted videos on the gaming site Machinima.

He was an early adapter to Twitch, which was called Justin.tv when it first came out, and he quit his job to be a full-time streamer in 2015. That’s when the Dr. Disrespect persona was born. His motto is “Violence, Speed, Momentum” and he loves being aggressive, chatting, and throwing around insults.

One of the reasons for his fame is his persona. He’s loud and has a unique ability to trash talk that endears him to people all around him and especially his audience. Bans from Twitch have only helped his popularity grow. Honestly, he’s one of those streamers that just kept building a following year after year and just got bigger and bigger. So let’s get into this whole height issue.

How tall is Dr. Disrespect?

Probably the most surprising thing about Dr. Disrespect is how tall he is. The Dr. attended college at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona and even played NCAA Division II basketball. That’s right, everyone’s favorite trash talker was a trash talking college athlete. Here’s some footage of a young Dr. finding his way.

Dr. Disrespect is a whopping 6 feet eight inches, putting him way above the national average height of 5 feet 9 inches. This puts him in an elite top percentile for height not just in the United States, but the whole world.

One of the Dr.’s more outlandish claims is that he can jump 37-inches vertically. Is it true or just another trash talking incident from the king of trash talk? He appeared on the H3H3 podcast where he was asked to prove his ability to jump. He jumped so high he went through the ceiling. Here’s video of that.

Impressive!