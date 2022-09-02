In honor of ‘Weird,’ these are the best parody musicians on YouTube

As we celebrate the release of the movie that could define a generation, WEIRD The Al Yankovic Story, let’s put on some background music that would make “ The Weird One” proud.

“Weird” Al may not have invented the parody song, but he perfected it into an artform. If you don’t think what Yankovic does takes talent, then you obviously haven’t watched enough bad YouTube videos.

When Yankovic burst onto the scene with “Another One Rides the Bus,” a parody of Queen’s “Another One Bitest the Dust,” he became the most unlikely of celebrities. Despite the weird comedy, he actually comes across as the most down-to-Earth, normal world-renowned superstars of them all. Here we are in the age of social media where even the most normal and average among us can become international stars, which very much follows “Weird” Al tradition.

For every YouTube success story, there are a hundred that aren’t. In fact, it’s YouTube and social media as a whole that makes us appreciate “The Weird One” now perhaps more than ever. What Al does better than anyone is find clever parodies that perfectly fit the cadence and rhythm of the original songs. If nothing else, YouTube proves that not everyone can pull this off.

At the same, there are those would-be Yankovics that would make Al proud to call himself weird. Today, we salute the wit and humor of these would-be “Weird Ones.”

“Glitter Puke”

Let’s kick it off with one of YouTube’s more famous parody artists, The Key of Awesome. This ode to the poster child of 2000s party girl dance beats puts a realistic spin on Ke$ha’s infectiously poppy hit, “Like a G6.” Instead of singing about the glamorous rock star life and partying 24/7, Key of Awesome brought it down to Earth.

Al would be proud of not just the clever lyrics, but the comedic artwork put into the video itself. Kesha has never seemed so…normal, complete with dehydrated hangover. “Before I leave, I stop to vomit up tequila and glitter.” Haven’t we all been there?

“Photograph”

Ah, Nickelback. Maybe you didn’t push musical boundaries, but what you lacked in creativity, you made up for in unintentional comedy.

The Canadian rockers and their post-grunge, pop-rock sound struck all the right chords and were a hit…for about 15 minutes. They quickly became the butt of every metal fan’s joke and the source of ridicule for decades past their expiration date. On the plus side, they make for an easy source of comedy, and we could make an entire listicle out of Nickelback memes alone.

In many ways, parodying Nickelback is the lowest hanging of fruit, possibly easier to poke fun at than any boy band. It’s so easy that I didn’t expect much from any Nickelback spoof, and I passed over most of them. Then, I stumbled across this gem. What makes it funny is not so much the lyrics, but the way YouTuber Justin Pot angrily screams his way through the song with every word.

“It’s Finally Ironic”

Gen-Xers, feel free to sing along, “It’s a black fly in your chardonnay. It’s a no smo-o-king sign on your cigarette break. It’s like ray-yane on your wedding day.” Even if you chose to read this quietly, we both know it’s playing in your head right now. You’re welcome.

The favorite educational tool of literary teachers everywhere doing lessons on irony, there was no escaping Alanis Morrissett’s “Ironic” when it peaked at number four on the Billboard pop charts in April 1996. As catchy as the tune was, were Alanis’ examples actually ironic? That’s what Rachel and Eliza Hurwitz were aiming to correct, and the result is pure entertainment.

Who would have thought? It fig-ures.

“If Garth Brooks Sang ‘WAP’ by Cardi B”

YouTuber Travis Yee nails the 1990s and 2000s mainstream country/Western voices to perfection. He can pull off a crockpot blend of every John Michael Montgomery, Garth Brooks, and Kenny Chesney song you’ve ever heard. He also does a decent Darius Rucker impression, and I’m surprised Travis hasn’t spoofed Hootie and the Blowfish.

On his YouTube channel, Yee has a mixture of serious covers and comedy, and does he ever hit a bullseye with his parodies. When he does satire, he doesn’t change any of the lyrics because there’s no need. With a song as unapologetically lewd as “WAP,” hearing Yee sing it in the tune of Brooks’ “The Dance” is a thing of ironic beauty. How he does it with a straight face, I will never know.

Before crying foul for not using parody lyrics, remember that “Weird” Al appreciates the irony of performing songs in the most unlikely of styles. Al did this several times with his numerous top-40 dance tunes set to Polka rhythms.

“Killing in the Name (Less Angry Version)”

On that note, there’s YouTuber Andy Rehfeldt and his mastery of audio mixing makes for the strangest pairings of musical genres imaginable. Taking the original audio but swapping the musical backing to something more…interesting. On his channel, you can find how Katy Perry and Mary Poppins would sound singing death metal or Metallica doing some jazz. Honestly, who hasn’t wanted to hear that?

My personal favorite of his videos is the one that turned me to his channel in the first place, the less angry version of Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name.” The innovators of hard rock fused with rap, the band is onstage in all their Gen-X glory straight from a ‘90s concert. Instead of Tom Morello’s funky guitar riffs, it’s the smooth jazz/adult contemporary sound that makes this ironic video utterly hilarious. Just when the band is ready to lay down a heavy beat, here comes the upbeat, pleasant tempo. It’s so perfectly horrible.

“Seagulls (Stop It Now!)”

Four years ago, “Weird” Al must have shed a tear when this Bad Lip Reading video was uploaded. Again, it’s not a parody of any specific song, but it is a Star Wars parody. And Al does so love his Star Wars satires. My personal favorite is “Yoda,” but “The Saga Begins” isn’t bad, either.

Before making music, Bad Lip Reading became an overnight sensation with their dubbed voices over celebrity footage. The most amazing part is how well the silliest of words and phrases matched with the onscreen action. They went above and beyond the call of duty with their music videos, which were just amazing. It all started with Yoda’s angelic crooning in his balad about seagulls and how they should stop pecking his head. Stop it now.

“Share It Maybe”

Any song as catchy as Carly Rae Jepson’s “Call Me Maybe” should be illegal. It has to be considered some form of subliminal messaging or mental torture. Just thinking about it, that little beat is now playing in my head. God help me.

Whenever a song is that trendy and popular practically overnight, it is asking to be made into a parody. Where do we turn for clever satires when the world cries for help? Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street?

Cookie Monster and the gang wouldn’t be your first choice for a quality parody tune, but the writers struck gold here. In the most kid-friendly pick on today’s list, take a moment to appreciate the Cookie Monster turning “Call Me Maybe” into an ode to his lifelong sugar addiction. He should consider going to group therapy.

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

If we’re going to feature Cookie Monster, then we’re obligated to include a Muppet masterpiece on today’s list. Any self-respecting kid of the 1990s has seen Wayne’s World multiple times. It featured a vastly underrated soundtrack and hilarious one-liners galore from Mike Myers and Dana Carvey. The lasting moment from the movie remains Wayne, Garth, and whoever the other guys were jamming out to Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Who doesn’t picture that scene when Freddie Mercury belts out, “Scaramouche, scaramouche, will you do the fandango?” (I have no idea what that means, but by all means, yes, I will do the fandango.)

Then came The Muppets’ great comeback of 2010, beginning with their parody of “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Suddenly, we stopped thinking about Wayne and Garth, and instead the tune brings visions of Animal on the drums asking for him mom.

“Lazy Sunday”

Hear me out. The Lonely Island doesn’t do straight parodies of other popular songs, but their grasp of satire can’t be rivaled. Before Andy Samberg climbed the Hollywood ladder, he, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone got on the map with Saturday Night Live digital shorts. “I’m on a Boat” was amazing, but “Lazy Sunday” with its cupcakes and Chronic(what?)cles of Narnia has the nerdy themes worthy of Al Yankovic himself.

Since this isn’t actually a parody, does it fit the “Weird” Al mold? Yes, it does. If you’ve ever listened to Al’s actual albums, he’s got more than parodies with every album, including original comedy songs. Granted, they weren’t nearly as popular as the satirical covers, but there was the unmistakable stamp of “The Weird One” plastered all over them. “Lazy Sunday” very much has the “Weird” flowing through it, which is how it made today’s list.