Is MrBeast giving away a private island? Explained

During his time as a content creator, Jimmy ‘MrBeast‘ Donaldson has become one of the most followed people on the internet. So much so, that he reached 100M subscribers on his YouTube account. He is known for reenacting Squid Game and Minecraft “let’s plays.” Through all of these different skits, he has become the second independent creator in the history of YouTube to get to 100M followers on his page, which is pretty impressive.

MrBeast had told fans to be ready for what’s to come as soon as his channel officially reached the 100M follower number. He also told fans that this particular video would be the most expensive and one of the most insane videos he has ever done. This left viewers on the edge of their seats, waiting for him to get to that special number of 100M subscribers, and when he did, he did not disappoint.

Is MrBeast giving away an island?

Via YouTube

In a fifteen-second video uploaded to his account on YouTube on August 1, MrBeast announced to all of his fans around the world that he would be hosting 100 lucky fans to compete in various events to win a private island. The 100 contestants were randomly selected, and MrBeast also announced on the video that the first person to comment was going to walk away with $10K. That sounds like a prime offer for a fan who has their YouTube notifications turned on.

What do the contestants need to do?

MrBeast has not yet fully announced what the competitors are going to be putting themselves through. However, in watching the video, there is an aerial shot that shows rafts placed near each other. There are many different things that the competitors could do with the rafts.

There also appears to be a very blue pool in one of the shots, thus suggesting that the competitors will be racing in swimming competitions throughout the day. Another preview featured an attempt to make a fire from rocks, so potentially a survival competition, à la Naked and Afraid?

One thing that we do know for sure, MrBeast will host the competition live on his channel. The competition will start on Thursday, August 4 at 4PM EST. Fans should be tuned in because this promises to be one of the craziest MrBeast videos ever.