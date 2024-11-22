Logan Paul trolls BBC after agreeing to be interviewed about crypto allegations, and people divided on whether it’s an L or a W

Infamous controversial social media influencer Logan Paul is making headlines once again after the stunt he pulled on a BBC documentary team. The BBC has been investigating Paul’s cryptocurrency activities, alleging that he’s involved in shady dealings in the crypto world that gave him a profit of more than $100,000.

Apart from that, the influencer is already facing legal troubles regarding his failed CryptoZoo NFT game. Amid the ongoing reports about his alleged activities, many are labeling him a scammer and a fraud.

As part of the BBC’s investigation documentary titled Logan Paul: Bad Influence? they wanted to get Paul’s take on the issues and give him the chance to explain himself. He was elusive and denied giving an interview, but after several months of trying, he surprisingly agreed. Paul insisted on an in-person interview, requesting that it take place at the boxing gym in Puerto Rico that he co-owns with his brother Jake Paul. BBC even sent over the questions that they wanted the influencer to answer.

On the day of their arrival, the documentary team noticed that cameras were set up at the location, and Paul’s assistant told the BBC to start filming as well, as Paul had a strict schedule to follow. Reporter Matt Shea was prepared for the sit-down interview with the subject of his documentary, but instead, he was faced with a Logan Paul doppelganger acting as if he was the YouTuber. Shea began the interview but later noticed Paul looked different and then asked, “Is Logan coming?” The doppelganger replied, “I’m right here, bud.” It was then that he realized they were being trolled and an interview wasn’t going to take place. “We have flown all that way just to be trolled,” director Jamie Tahsin said.

The trolling incident garnered mixed reactions

I Trolled The BBC With My Lookalike 🤫

watch or get dunked onhttps://t.co/HZV6qrDw5C pic.twitter.com/cKmv4jnfyZ — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) November 21, 2024

Shea told the crew that they should just get out of there, but before they could leave, Paul sent out a group of people holding signs that read, “BBC is vile. They hire pedophiles,” while chanting the same words, referring to Jimmy Savile and Huw Edwards. Paul’s group continued the chanting until the BBC crew left the vicinity.

Paul uploaded the video of the trolling on his YouTube channel revealing the preparations that went behind it, and reactions have been mixed. Some praised Paul for what he did, saying he showed “GOAT behavior” while others found the prank hilarious, calling it “next-level trolling.” One commenter wrote, “No one takes BBC seriously, seeing this is respect points to Logan.”

The other half questioned why Paul didn’t even make the effort to clear his name, which makes him guilty of the allegations in their opinion. Others said the prank he executed “makes him look even worse.” “He has the conscience to make jokes when he’s scammed a lot of people,” one commenter wrote. Another said that the trolling just goes to show that the YouTuber would do “anything to avoid accountability.”

Shortly after the stunt, the BBC documentary team received a letter from Paul’s lawyer stating that they would face legal consequences if their findings were made public. The move is nothing new for Paul, who sued crypto journalist Coffeezilla after he made a series of investigative YouTube videos about Paul’s CryptoZoo project.

