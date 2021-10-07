Shane Dawson Returns To YouTube After Getting Cancelled And Gets Utterly Roasted

Shane Dawson once had a prominent YouTube career. He started making videos when he was 19 back in 2008 and had gotten over half a billion views just two years later. He wrote two books, had over 20 million subscribers, and was the talk of the town. That is, until previous remarks he had made resurfaced online.

In a video called Taking Accountability, Dawson addressed many of these concerns including his use of the N-word, him making sexual gestures at a promotional posture of Willow Smith (who was 11 at the time), and jokes he made about the time he “came all over his cat.”

All of this lead to YouTube demonetizing all of his channels which lead to him not posting another video since his apology video back in June 2020. Now he’s made a surprise return, uploading a forty-minute video titled The Haunting of Shane Dawson with a general horror film vibe.

The video features full links to his merch store and more, signally a potential full-blown return for the YouTuber. Of course, many across the internet didn’t take kindly to the news and began to throw out their most clever barbs.

So my friend noticed something about the Shane Dawson video… They're literally the same, crustiness and all pic.twitter.com/RFvM5jS31j — Bradly without E (@RatWithoutAnE) October 7, 2021

i open youtube and as soon as it opens i see there’s a new shane dawson video…



i was having such a good day pic.twitter.com/EANry4rP74 — colin🎗 (@ColinMyName_) October 7, 2021

shane dawson really is that much of an egotistical creep that he disappears for a whole year after getting exposed for being a literal nonce racist and cat fucker then comes back with a video that has his own name in the title pic.twitter.com/mYZgN4QXI9 — nate 🙂 (@tablenn) October 7, 2021

Of course Squid Game got a reference with its recent popularity.

i know shane dawson did not just post after all that shit hes done pic.twitter.com/Amg3kc256G — milton (@thedefinition08) October 7, 2021

Hey, what did Super Nanny do to deserve bring brought into this?

me omw to dislike shane dawson's new video pic.twitter.com/q9PAhqZgDD — alyx (@CORPSESHABITS) October 7, 2021

Quite a few also mentioned how obvious it was that not many people wanted to see him back and that others wouldn’t let his return come some easily.

Shane Dawson needs to get it in his head that we don’t want him back like 🤨🤨 pls get the hell off my feed 😭😭 BRING JENNA BACK!!! pic.twitter.com/rJSXcyeox4 — yxivore (@yxivore) October 7, 2021

Shane Dawson and his stans are really gonna act like we forgot what he did and are gonna let him step back into the spotlight again? Lol pic.twitter.com/FlGU4IDTKX — devil never sleeps (@vodkadiablo) October 7, 2021

Will you be watching Shane Dawson’s newest video or are you with most of the internet ready to roast the YouTube star?