The 10 best Theo Von podcast episodes, ranked

Theo Von’s podcast, This Past Weekend, has gained a huge following, and it’s pretty easy to see why. The comedian, who has quite a lot to say about, well, everything, has since taken over social media.

With his humor and wit, Theo covers everything from his small-town Southern roots to modern-day social issues, with a big dose of comedy in between. This Past Weekend often brings out the best in Theo’s guests, all thanks to his one-of-a-kind charm. And while not every interview or comment is a hit, he’s still garnering millions of views across YouTube. Here’s a look at 10 standout episodes that showcase what makes This Past Weekend so popular.

10. Ep 307: “A Female Trucker”

Theo’s conversation with a female trucker is both refreshing and fascinating. She shares stories about life on the road, the challenges of being a woman in a male-dominated industry, and the unexpected adventures she’s had behind the wheel. Theo’s curiosity about her lifestyle and his respect for her resilience create a compelling episode that offers a unique perspective.

9. Ep 403: “Joe Rogan”

The episode with Joe Rogan was a big hit, bringing together two influential voices in comedy and podcasting. Joe and Theo covered a range of topics, from their shared experiences in stand-up, to the world of podcasting.

8. Ep 436: “Caleb Pressley”

In this episode, Theo sits down with Barstool Sports’ Caleb Pressley, known for his offbeat interviews and unique perspective. Caleb’s stories from the sports world, his sense of humor, and his ability to keep up with Theo’s comedic style make for a dynamic episode. It’s one of those episodes that feels like a friendly hangout, and fans absolutely loved the banter and laughs.

7. Ep 249: “A Plumber”

In this episode, Theo interviews a plumber who shares real, behind-the-scenes stories of what it’s like working in people’s homes. From strange encounters with clients, to the surprising aspects of the job, this episode reminds listeners that everyone has a story worth telling. Theo’s respect and genuine curiosity shines through, making this an interesting look at a trade we often take for granted.

6. Ep 428: “Druski”

Druski brings his comedic charm to This Past Weekend in an episode filled with laughs and memorable stories. The comedian and social media star shares his journey, from making skits on Instagram to collaborating with big names in the industry. Theo and Druski hit it off effortlessly making this episode a fun listen.

5. Ep 421: “A Retired Cop”

Theo talks with a retired police officer in this eye-opening episode. The guest shares his experiences from his years on the force, offering an inside look at the ups and downs of police work. The conversation is surprisingly deep, as they touch on topics like mental health, dealing with trauma, and the challenges of leaving the force. Theo’s questions draw out some profound insights, making this one of his more thought-provoking episodes.

4. Ep 158: “Christmas Spectacular with Will Sasso”

Will Sasso is always a treat, and his holiday-themed This Past Weekend episode is just about what you’d expect from the comedy giant. Packed with laughs and festive cheer, the “Christmas Spectacular” feels like sitting down with two old friends who aren’t afraid to riff on each other. The two share their love and Christmas traditions. Will’s impersonations, along with Theo’s hilarious stories, make this a top pick for fans looking for a good laugh with some holiday spirit.

3. Ep 301: “A Mortician”

In this episode, Theo sits down with a mortician who opens up about the fascinating, often misunderstood world of the funeral industry. The conversation dives into everything from the science of embalming to the emotional toll of working with grieving families. Theo’s curiosity and humor bring a lighthearted touch to what could otherwise be a heavy subject, making this episode both informative and unexpectedly heartwarming.

2. Ep 463: “Bobby Lee”

With Bobby Lee in the studio, you know it’s going to be hilarious and unpredictable. Bobby and Theo’s chemistry is electric as they swap stories, jokes, and reflections on life and comedy. Known for his wild stories and raw humor, Bobby brings an extra level of chaos to this episode, making it an absolute must-listen for fans of either comedian.

1. Ep 213: “Tom Segura”

Tom Segura’s This Past Weekend episode is a classic for This Past Weekend fans. The two comedians discuss everything from the highs and lows of their careers, and their struggles with mental health, to family life, and other comedy stories. Tom’s laid-back humor pairs well with Theo’s Southern charm, making this episode both entertaining and insightful. Their easygoing conversation makes it clear why fans love hearing these two together.

