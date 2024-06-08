What happened to ‘Binging with Babish?’

Trigger warning: The following article contains mentions of sexual assault.

Andrew Rea, a self-taught cook and filmmaker, launched Binging With Babish — the name was inspired by Oliver Babish, a character from The West Wing — in 2016. Rea’s unique approach to cooking — focusing on recreating fictional foods — quickly caught viewers’ attention.

His first viral video, featuring the “Moistmaker” sandwich from Friends, was a significant turning point, propelling the channel to new heights. His visual effects and filmmaking background were crucial to the channel’s success. He meticulously produced, edited, and narrated each episode, often working long hours to maintain a consistent upload schedule.

As the channel grew, Rea expanded his content with spin-offs like Basics with Babish, which focused on teaching fundamental cooking techniques. He also introduced Being with Babish, a lifestyle series that offered a more personal glimpse into his life. Despite the success, the increasing workload took a toll on Rea’s mental health. He often worked up to 90 hours a week, leading to burnout and a noticeable decline in his well-being.

Is Binging with Babish still active on YouTube?

In 2021, Rea made a conscious decision to prioritize his mental health. He reduced his video output and delegated more responsibilities to collaborators Alvin Zhou and Rick Martinez. This shift allowed Rea to maintain a healthier work-life balance and focus on new ventures like launching a cookware line with Walmart. Sadly, that wasn’t enough to prevent a severe mental health crisis, which led to him being hospitalized in 2022.

Being committed to a mental health hospital was not the end of Rea’s struggles — here, he was sexually abused by another patient. According to the renowned cook, this traumatic experience, allied with the end of his engagement, led to the worst year in his life. So, he took a break from the channel to undergo therapy and recover.

Despite all these setbacks, Binging with Babish remains active, and Rea continues to produce content, albeit at a slower pace. In addition, the YouTuber has introduced new hosts to diversify the channel’s offerings. For instance, shows like Anime with Alvin and Football Fusion have helped relieve some of Rea’s burden and kept the channel both fresh and engaging.

Since its inception, Binging with Babish has undergone significant changes, reflecting both the channel’s growth and the personal challenges faced by its creator. Furthermore, Rea’s journey highlights the importance of mental health and the need for balance in the pursuit of success. The content output of Binging with Babish might have slowed down, but that only means Rea has found a way to properly look after himself while still delivering quality videos.

