What happened to Twomad?

Video game YouTuber and creator of the Goodnight Girl meme Twomad — born Muudea Sedik — was found dead at his Los Angeles area home on Tues. Feb. 13, 2024. Two days later, Radar Online reported that Twomad’s autopsy was complete, but toxicology reports were forthcoming.

Twomad, who was 23 when he died, had missed several engagements days before his body was discovered, and those close to the content creator called the police for a welfare check. Twomad was found unresponsive at the scene. Followers and those close to Twomad were also concerned about troubling social media posts in the time leading up to his death, including one post on X that simply said “rape victim,” and another picture of a gun.

TMZ says the content creator‘s output slowed down in the months before he died, but in his last post about five months before his death, nothing seemed wrong.

Twomad’s cause of death is unconfirmed

rape victim — Rap God (@twomad) February 9, 2024 via Twomad/X

As mentioned, at the time of this writing, Twomad’s autopsy was reportedly complete but the results were not released to the public. Many reports say drug paraphernalia was found at the scene, and it’s widely speculated that Twomad died from a drug overdose. Twomad’s toxicology report could take up to six weeks to complete.

Twomad controversies

Twomad, known for video game content and, more recently, comedy and skits, had millions of followers online on several platforms, but he was not without controversy. In 2023, @GlocksGoldi accused Twomad of sexual assault and harassment on X (then Twitter).

After Twomad died, @GlocksGoldi posted on X, using Twomad’s given name,

I’m not celebrating, I hope his family is ok, though I’m sure they aren’t. Losing your child is tragic no matter the circumstances. pic.twitter.com/E4YRFzRWbq — Goldibell (@GlocksGoldi) February 14, 2024 via @GlocksGoldi/X

Meanwhile, several other content creators and influencers also came forward after Twomad’s death was announced with similar serious allegations, including pedophilia, and even attempted murder.

I can finally say it.



Twomad was a rapist and a pedophile.



Over the past few years he tried to murder me multiple times for helping the police & detectives in multiple states to investigate a lot of horrible things he's done.



He wanted to take out multiple innocent lives by… — Jameskii (@Jameskii) February 14, 2024 via @Jamesskii/X

Many questions remain about who Twomad was and how he died. Despite the troubling and unconfirmed allegations against the online star, his family will inevitably mourn his loss, as will many of his followers and fans.