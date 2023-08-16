Who made Cocomelon? Jay Jeon and his net worth, explained

If you’re a parent or a Pewdiepie fan, then it’s likely you’ve heard of Cocomelon before. You’d be hard pressed to find a single soul who hasn’t heard of it, seeing as the YouTube channel creates plenty of colorful, musical content for preschool children and has grown to be one of the two largest channels on the platform.

Boasting over 113 million subscribers, a successful Netflix series, and a toy and apparel line to match, it should come as no surprise that the company is making millions in profit each year.

While the company may have seemed to appear from nowhere over the past few years, the story of its origins goes back as early as 2006. So here’s what you need to know about how the channel began and who is responsible for creating this super-sized children’s entertainment brand.

Who created Cocomelon?

The company began with creator Jay Jeon, who founded the animation studio Treasure Studio Inc., taking his experience as a filmmaker and storyteller and collaborating with his wife who had experience as an illustrator for children’s books.

While Cocomelon is the name synonymous with the couple’s creations today, the channel began as ThatsMEonTV before being changed to ABCkidTV where they uploaded their first animated short in 2006. The couple chose to change the name of the channel again later in their endeavor as they felt ABCkidTV wasn’t as fun as Cocomelon for kids.

Who owns Cocomelon?

Image via YouTube / @Cocomelon

According to information online, Cocomelon is solely owned by Treasure Studio Inc., the company founded by Jay Jeon in 2005 and the creators of what has become the longest-running children’s channel on YouTube with consistent uploads for more than 13 years.

What is Jay Jeon’s net worth?

Image via Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Based on sales and extensive contracts, including a specific Netflix contract, Cocmelon has proved to be extremely profitable for Jay Jeon as the creator and owner. As a result, Jeon harbors an estimated net worth of $460 million, which should certainly come as no surprise when you consider just how popular the YouTube channel actually is.