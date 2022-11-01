Why did YouTuber Miiasaurous cancel herself?

Sometimes, if you need something done right, you have to do it yourself, and that’s precisely what Miia Kinnunen did. The YouTuber and influencer mononymously known as Miiasaurous posted a video on YouTube back in June where she promptly canceled herself as a result of the consequence of her own actions.

In the video entitled “Addressing past content and the blaccent,” the influencer shockingly addressed all her past controversies, which weren’t even out to the public. In the 39-minute video, the Singaporean-born content creator exposed herself, admitting to having fabricated 95 percent of the stories she shared on YouTube. Most of her YouTube channel was about her personal life, celebrity gossip and criticism, and general commentary surrounding popular content on the internet.

At just 22 years old, the influencer had garnered over one million followers on her channel since its creation in 2011, through storytelling and social commentary. The influencer often shared overly dramatic stories regarding her daily life, including stories about sex work and stripping, continuous drug use, violence and involvement in fights, mental health issues, and other aspects of her personal life. As Kinnunnen would admit, most — if not all — of those stories were entirely made up for entertainment. “I have a problem with compulsive and pathological lying,” she said in the video, claiming to lie because she wanted to “feel cool.”

In addition to the fabricated stories, the influencer also admitted to faking a “blaccent,” all while having videos criticizing Ariana Grande for culturally appropriating Asian culture. Kinnunen was born in Singapore, and she is of white and Asian ancestry, and in her videos, she admitted to using a “blaccent,” to gain notoriety online.

“I’m not Black, and I talked in a way that maybe didn’t have Black people and marginalized groups in mind … adding to the stigma that impacts them and worsens their lives, I was wrong for that.”

The YouTuber also apologized for her actions, saying “[she is] so sorry that [she] contributed to so much bullshit and made this a really unhealthy and toxic place for [herself] and potentially other people.”

What will happen to Miiasaurous?

The self-exposure and cancelation were very short-lived. On Oct. 22, Kinnunen posted a video announcing her return to YouTube. In the video entitled “Coming Back to Youtube,” the YouTuber announced that she is “excited for people to know who [she] actually [is], not just some bullshit fabricated version of [herself].” As for her future content, the influencer said she hopes to create “content [that] can reflect who [she is] now.” She also mentions not wanting to contribute to racial discrimination any longer, furthering her apology to the mental health community.

“I am so sorry. And the same thing goes for those I have harmed in mental health communities. Sh-t bro. Those with bipolar [disorder], those who genuinely have to turn to sex work as a form of survival.”

Overall, Miiasaurous realized her mistakes and sought help and she will be returning to YouTube with, what fans hope to be, a change of heart and attitude, showing progress, and advocating for all the communities she has appropriated in the past.