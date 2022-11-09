Best ‘One Piece’ gifts for fans of the anime and manga

One Piece is one of the most famous anime and manga franchises ever. Telling the tale of Monkey D. Luffy and his friends’ adventures across the high seas, the franchise has mesmerized fans since 1997. If you’re looking for the perfect gift for your favorite One Piece fan this holiday season, here are some ideas as wonderful as a pirate’s treasure but way easier to find.

10. One Piece: Pirate Recipes

Themed cookbooks are becoming increasingly common, with every massive franchise getting one. However, One Piece: Pirate Recipes makes a lot of sense as the franchise features several yummy-looking food. Plus, this cookbook stands out from the pack as it is written by Sanji. He is the in-universe character who cooks for Luffy and his crew, and many of the recipes and descriptions in the book capture the character’s fun personality. It also includes fun One Piece art, meaning that this book is fun to read even if you don’t plan to cook any of the recipes.

9. One Piece Color Walk Compendium: East Blue to Skypiea

One Piece has always been known for its stunning art, and the Color Walk series of books celebrates this. Each of the Color Walk books collects art from specific portions of the manga and never-before-seen concept art and promotion art for both the manga and the spin-off movies and video games. Plus, each book contains a special interview where creator Eiichiro Oda talks with another person in the manga or anime industries.

Viz Media’s Color Walk Compendium books collect several different Color Walk books into one, making them even better value. East Blue to Skypiea includes art from the first three volumes. Viz Media also offers One Piece Color Walk Compendium: Water Seven to Paramount War. The third compendium, One Piece Color Walk Compendium: New World to Wano, launches this December.

8. Bandai Hobby Going Merry model ship

The Going Merry is one of the most iconic ships in fiction, and it’s easy to see why, as it has a stunning design. The first large ship Luffy and his crew used was a series fixture until the gang reached Water 7.

This model kit beautifully recreates the iconic ship and features all the details fans know. As an added bonus, it comes with miniature figures, allowing you to re-create several of the anime’s most iconic shots. This model will look great on any One Piece fan’s shelf.

7. One Piece: Ace’s Story

One Piece’s spin-off content is just as good as the mainline franchise. And Ace’s Story is a fantastic example of this. This light novel franchise focuses on Portgaz D. Ace and Masked Deuce and how their chance meeting led to the formation of the legendary Ace’s Spade Pirates, a force that One Piece fans will be deeply familiar with. Packed full of interesting characters and fantastic lore, Ace’s Story is the perfect novel for One Piece fans.

It is made up of two volumes, both of which are available via Viz Media, making them super easy to purchase.

6. Monkey D. Luffy Ichibansho figure (One Piece Film: Red)

There are loads of One Piece figures and statues on the market, but this figure depicts Luffy in the outfit he wears in the franchise’s latest movie, One Piece Film: Red. It is one of the best Luffy figures to ever hit stores. Perfectly capturing Luffy’s fire, intensity, and weird outfit choices, this figure is highly detailed, making it a fantastic collection centerpiece.

5. Bustercall: One Piece Art Book 2019-2020

One Piece Bustercall was a unique art exhibition that toured Japan, Los Angeles, and Shanghai. It saw over 200 artists display artwork inspired by the characters and themes of One Piece, acting as a beautiful tribute to both One Piece and Eiichiro Oda himself.

Bustercall collects all the artwork seen during the exhibition and includes exclusive interviews with the artists who created them. As an added bonus, this set also comes with a Devilish NAMI figure, based on the one Saori Ishizaki exhibited at the event, making this a wonderfully unique gift for lovers of One Piece.

4. DVD/Blu-ray collections

While One Piece is available to stream, physical media is still popular, and DVDs and Blu-rays look amazing on shelves. Thankfully, One Piece is still released physically, with each season getting a collected physical release, making this the perfect gift for fans of the Straw Hat Pirates. Several collections are offered, each gathering many volumes into one package, allowing you to give friends massive chunks of this beloved show.

3. Manga box set

In the same vein as above, physical manga is still a wonderful gift, and it looks fantastic on a collector’s shelf. Thankfully, the One Piece manga is easy to find physically, with most bookstores stocking the latest volumes the second they come out in English. However, if you really want to impress someone, one of Viz Media’s One Piece box sets might be the way to do it. Each box set collects whole arcs (usually around 20 volumes) into one special box decorated with original art. That makes these collections into fantastic collector’s items.

2. Chopper’s hat 3D mug

Tony Tony Chopper is one of One Piece’s most distinctive characters, and his hat is utterly iconic. It also looks fantastic in mug form, making this the perfect way to smuggle your coffee across the high seas (or from the kitchen to the couch). This wonderfully detailed mug balances functionality with looks. While it can be used as an everyday drinking vessel, it also makes an adorable display piece that can add visual flare to any shelf.

1. Nyan cat figure set

The internet loves One Piece. The internet also loves cats, so why not combine the two? This set contains eight figures that turn Monkey D. Luffy, Eustass Kid, Crocodile, Smoker, Rob Lucci, Enel, Donquixote Doflamingo, and Charlotte Katakuri into adorable kitties. These figures are small but instantly recognizable, and the creators perfectly capture the characters’ personalities.

These super cute figures are utterly charming and perfect for One Piece fans who prefer nontraditional anime statues.