‘Kaiju No. 8’ Episode 5 release date and time, confirmed

For many of us who are already well acquainted with the source material for Kaiju No.8, it is not at all surprising that this Naoya Matsumoto story is an absolute work of comedic art. However, for many others, the wonders of Kaiju No.8 are only now getting discovered through the anime.

Recommended Videos

With four episodes already released, more and more people are beginning to realize that this is the type of story that scratches the comedy itch while keeping you continuously entertained with non-stop action. As a spring anime, Kaiju No.8 is truly proving that Spring does not necessarily entail the release of romcoms or shojo stories — though we love them just the same (looking at you, Oshi No Ko). That being said, here is when episode five will be airing.

When is Kaiju No. 8 episode 5 coming out?

Image via Production I.G

Episode 5 of Kaiju No.8 will air on Saturday, May 11, on Crunchyroll at 8:30 am PT. If you find yourself anywhere else in the world besides the U.S., here is when this time would be for you:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Time May 11, 2024 11:30 a.m. (ET) Central Time May 11, 2024 10:30 am (CT) British Summer Time May 11, 2024 4:30 p.m. (BST) Central European Time May 11, 2024 5:30 p.m. (CET) Australian Eastern Standard Time May 11, 2024 1:30 a.m. (AEST) Japanese Standard Time May 11, 2024 12:30 a.m. (JST)

Even though we’ve only gotten a handful of episodes, everyone is already heavily invested in discovering more about Kafka Hibino. Essentially, what we’re all hoping is to find out if he succeeds in joining the Defense Force — despite ranking dead last until episode 4. After last week’s episode ended with Kafka obliterating a kaiju and rescuing Kikoru Shinomiya, we’ve sure got high hopes. Luckily, we won’t have to wait much longer.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more