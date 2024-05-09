Kafka Hibino, Kikoru Shinomiya and Leno Ichikawa looking shocked with their mouths open in Kaiju No. 8
via Studio Khara
Category:
Anime

‘Kaiju No. 8’ Episode 5 release date and time, confirmed

We've long been needing such a lighthearted Shonen anime.
Francisca Santos
Francisca Santos
|
Published: May 9, 2024 12:35 pm

For many of us who are already well acquainted with the source material for Kaiju No.8, it is not at all surprising that this Naoya Matsumoto story is an absolute work of comedic art. However, for many others, the wonders of Kaiju No.8 are only now getting discovered through the anime.

Recommended Videos

With four episodes already released, more and more people are beginning to realize that this is the type of story that scratches the comedy itch while keeping you continuously entertained with non-stop action. As a spring anime, Kaiju No.8 is truly proving that Spring does not necessarily entail the release of romcoms or shojo stories — though we love them just the same (looking at you, Oshi No Ko). That being said, here is when episode five will be airing.

When is Kaiju No. 8 episode 5 coming out?

Kafka Hibino in his kaiju form in the 'Kaiju No. 8' anime.
Image via Production I.G

Episode 5 of Kaiju No.8 will air on Saturday, May 11, on Crunchyroll at 8:30 am PT. If you find yourself anywhere else in the world besides the U.S., here is when this time would be for you:

Time ZoneDateTime
Eastern TimeMay 11, 202411:30 a.m. (ET)
Central TimeMay 11, 202410:30 am (CT)
British Summer TimeMay 11, 20244:30 p.m. (BST)
Central European TimeMay 11, 20245:30 p.m. (CET)
Australian Eastern Standard TimeMay 11, 20241:30 a.m. (AEST)
Japanese Standard TimeMay 11, 202412:30 a.m. (JST)

Even though we’ve only gotten a handful of episodes, everyone is already heavily invested in discovering more about Kafka Hibino. Essentially, what we’re all hoping is to find out if he succeeds in joining the Defense Force — despite ranking dead last until episode 4. After last week’s episode ended with Kafka obliterating a kaiju and rescuing Kikoru Shinomiya, we’ve sure got high hopes. Luckily, we won’t have to wait much longer.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What is the ‘Overlord’ anime movie release date?
Momonga from Overlord thinking
Category: Anime
Anime
What is the ‘Overlord’ anime movie release date?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 9, 2024
Read Article ‘Kaiju No. 8’ chapter 107 release date, confirmed
A close up of Kafka's kaiju in the character preview for season 1 of Kaiju No. 8.
Category: Manga
Manga
Anime
Anime
‘Kaiju No. 8’ chapter 107 release date, confirmed
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra May 9, 2024
Read Article ‘Wind Breaker’ episode 6 release date and time, confirmed
Haruka Sakura looking angry in season 1 of Wind Breaker.
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Wind Breaker’ episode 6 release date and time, confirmed
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra May 9, 2024
Read Article Where to read the ‘Wind Breaker’ manga, confirmed
An image of Haruka Sakura making angry face in Wind Breaker anime
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
Where to read the ‘Wind Breaker’ manga, confirmed
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 9, 2024
Read Article ‘Super Cube’ anime release window, cast, and more
An image of Wang Xiaoxiu on the poster of the Chinese donghua anime ‘Super Cube (Chao Neng Lifang)’
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
‘Super Cube’ anime release window, cast, and more
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What is the ‘Overlord’ anime movie release date?
Momonga from Overlord thinking
Category: Anime
Anime
What is the ‘Overlord’ anime movie release date?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 9, 2024
Read Article ‘Kaiju No. 8’ chapter 107 release date, confirmed
A close up of Kafka's kaiju in the character preview for season 1 of Kaiju No. 8.
Category: Manga
Manga
Anime
Anime
‘Kaiju No. 8’ chapter 107 release date, confirmed
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra May 9, 2024
Read Article ‘Wind Breaker’ episode 6 release date and time, confirmed
Haruka Sakura looking angry in season 1 of Wind Breaker.
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Wind Breaker’ episode 6 release date and time, confirmed
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra May 9, 2024
Read Article Where to read the ‘Wind Breaker’ manga, confirmed
An image of Haruka Sakura making angry face in Wind Breaker anime
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
Where to read the ‘Wind Breaker’ manga, confirmed
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 9, 2024
Read Article ‘Super Cube’ anime release window, cast, and more
An image of Wang Xiaoxiu on the poster of the Chinese donghua anime ‘Super Cube (Chao Neng Lifang)’
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
‘Super Cube’ anime release window, cast, and more
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 9, 2024
Author
Francisca Santos
Passionate about gossip, a dedicated music enthusiast, and an unapologetic weeb, Francisca is a freelance writer at WGTG. When she's not writing, she can be found taking her dog on walks, defending BTS' honor, and re-reading 'One Piece'.