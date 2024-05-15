Tanjiro looking stressed in the middle of a fight in Demon Slayer.
Is there a ‘Demon Slayer’ Infinity Castle Arc release date?

What's the ETA on one of the most popular slaughterhouses in anime?
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
Published: May 15, 2024 08:06 am

The Hashira Training Arc has officially begun. Just days ago fans of Demon Slayer dropped back into the world of Tanjiro and company, where Iguro and Shinazugawa—the Serpent and Wind Hashira—happened upon a rather chilling discovery in the form of the Infinity Castle, whose entrance soon disappeared before their very eyes.

For now, they and (most of) the rest of the Hashira have taken it upon themselves to bolster the strength of the entire Demon Slayer Corps, now that Muzan will be gunning for Nezuko with a bit more tenacity after the latter proved herself to be a demon capable of surviving in sunlight. But, as anyone familiar with the manga or with reasonable foresight could tell you, it’s all going to lead up to the Infinity Castle in what will be one of the most spectacular bloodbaths to ever be animated.

So, what’s the timeline looking like for such an event?

When will Demon Slayer‘s Infinity Castle Arc begin releasing?

The Hashira in 'Demon Slayer'
Image via Crunchyroll

Take a breather for just one moment; we don’t yet have any word on when the Infinity Castle Arc of the Demon Slayer anime will make its way to us; at the time of writing, it’s not even clear when the Hashira Training Arc will wrap up.

Going off the history of wait periods between seasons, however, we can probably expect a window of late 2025 to mid-2026 for such a release, as there’s been approximately two years between past seasons, and the Infinity Castle Arc comes up next after the in-progress Hashira Training Arc (assuming Stories of Water and Flame doesn’t end up being adapted before then). Moreover, despite the fact that it only took a year for the Hashira Training Arc to begin after the Swordsmith Village Arc concluded, the daunting task of animating the Infinity Castle Arc to the degree that it will deserve, will likely offset whatever allowed the Hashira Training Arc to begin quicker than usual.

There have also been rumors that the Infinity Castle Arc will ditch the episodic format and instead be released as a series of films, and given the financial success of past Demon Slayer films (particularly Mugen Train, which grossed a whopping $507.1 million worldwide, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic no less), it will come as no surprise if this is indeed the route it goes down.

Demon Slayer is available to watch in full on Crunchyroll, while most of the anime is also available on Netflix in the United States.

Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' Having written professionally since 2018, her work has also appeared in The Town Crier and The East.