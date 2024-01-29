How to watch ‘Dragon Ball’ in order

For many anime fans, Dragon Ball reigns supreme.

Whether it’s good old fashioned nostalgia, or the universal appeal of Son Goku, but the anime is one of the most popular animated series of all time. As a result, the franchise, which has been running since the 1980s, has no plans of ending soon.

In fact, the original has spawned a truly impressive kingdom that encompasses both animated and live-action movies, spin-off anime series, video games, and more. As far as the anime goes, this massive bank of content can seem daunting for first-time viewers who are interested in following Goku’s story. So here’s an accurate breakdown in order to get the best Dragon Ball experience, depending on your preference.

Watching Dragon Ball in release order

The release order is the easiest way to cover all of Dragon Ball, as you just have to follow each entry by its release date. This covers animated movies, anime series, TV specials, and other media released in the Dragon Ball franchise.

• Dragon Ball (1986 – 1989)

• Dragon Ball: Curse of the Blood Rubies (1986)

• Dragon Ball: Sleeping Princess in Devil’s Castle (1987)

• Dragon Ball: Mystical Adventure (1988)

• Dragon Ball Z (1989 – 1996)

• Dragon Ball Z: The Dead Zone (1989)

• Dragon Ball Z: The World’s Strongest (1990)

• Dragon Ball Z: The Tree of Might Arc (1990)

• Dragon Ball Z: Bardock- The Father of Goku (1990)

• Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug (1991)

• Dragon Ball Z: Cooler’s Revenge (1991)

• Dragon Ball Z: The Return of Cooler (1992)

• Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13! (1992)

• Dragon Ball Z: The History of Trunks (1993)

• Dragon Ball Z: Broly — The Legendary Super Saiyan (1993)

• Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound (1993)

• Dragon Ball Z: Broly – Second Coming (1994)

• Dragon Ball Z: Bio- Broly (1994)

• Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn (1995)

• Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon (1995)

• Dragon Ball GT (1996-1997)

• Dragon Ball: The Path to Power (1996)

• Dragon Ball GT: A Hero’s Legacy (1997)

• Dragon Ball: Episode of Bardock (2011)

• Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods (2013)

• Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F (2015)

• Dragon Ball Super (2015- 2018)

• Dragon Ball Super: Broly (2018)

• Super Dragon Ball Heroes (2018 – present)

• Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes (2022)

Dragon Ball in chronological order

While the release order is relatively easy to follow, some people find it more satisfying to follow Dragon Ball’s story in chronological order. This can be a bit more difficult as some movies that were made later on were prequel stories, and a lot of the movies are not a part of the official canon. But at least you get to all go the way to the beginning… and meet Goku’s dad, Bardock for example.

Here’s how to watch the Dragon Ball franchise in chronological order.

• Dragon Ball Z: Bardock- The Father of Goku (1990)

• Dragon Ball: Episode of Bardock (2011)

• Dragon Ball episodes 1-13

• Dragon Ball: Curse of the Blood Rubies (1986)

• Dragon Ball episodes 14-17

• Dragon Ball: Sleeping Princess in Devil’s Castle (1987)

• Dragon Ball: Mystical Adventure (1988)

• Dragon Ball episodes 18-68

• Dragon Ball: The Path to Power (1996)

• Dragon Ball episodes 69-153

• Dragon Ball Z: Dead Zone (1989)

• Dragon Ball Z episodes 1-20

• Dragon Ball Z: The World’s Strongest (1990)

• Dragon Ball Z: The Tree of Might (1990)

• Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug (1991)

• Dragon Ball Z episodes 21-107

• Dragon Ball Z: Cooler’s Revenge (1991)

• Dragon Ball Z: The Return of Cooler (1992)

• Dragon Ball Z episodes 108-172

• Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13! (1992)

• Dragon Ball Z: Broly- The Legendary Super Saiyan (1993)

• Dragon Ball Z Side Story: True Plan to Eradicate the Super Saiyans (1993)

• Dragon Ball Z episodes 173-193

• Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound (1993)

• Dragon Ball Z episodes 195-208

• Dragon Ball Z: Broly- Second Coming (1994)

• Dragon Ball Z episodes 209-226

• Dagon Ball Z: Bio-Broly (1994)

• Dragon Ball Z episodes 227- 248

• Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn (1995)

• Dragon Ball Z episodes 249-228

• Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragons (1995)

• Dragon Ball Super episodes 1-14

• Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods (2013)

• Dragon Ball Super episodes 15-27

• Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F (2015)

• Dragon Ball Super episodes 28-131

• Dragon Ball Super: Broly (2018)

• Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (2022)

• Dragon Ball Z: The History of Trunks (1993)

• Dragon Ball Z episode 194

• Dragon Ball Z episodes 289-291

• Dragon Ball GT episodes 1-64

• Dragon Ball GT: A Hero’s Legacy (1997)

Not up for Dragon Ball’s filler episodes? That’s okay!



Finally, something that many new fans of long-running anime like Dragon Ball always ask is how they can watch the show without fillers. Filler episodes are usually those that were added to the anime, but not adapted from the source material; in this case, the manga.

Here are all the filler episodes in each of the Dragon Ball series.

Filler episodes in Dragon Ball:

• Episodes 30-33

• Episode 45

• Episodes 79-83

• Episodes 127-132

• Episodes 149-153

It’s important to note that the best way to watch Dragon Ball Z without fillers is to watch Dragon Ball Z Kai, as the original anime is chock full of them. Kai offers a re-cut of Dragon Ball Z made in 2009 to celebrate its 20-year anniversary. The series removed all of the plotlines that weren’t in the manga, making for a more concise, action-packed story. Some enjoy the fillers, while others don’t. So maybe give a few a try, especially if you enjoy the more comedic side of Goku and the gang!