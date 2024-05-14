‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ chapter 260 release date and time, confirmed

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga up to Chapter 259

Recommended Videos

The fate of the Jujutsu sorcerers hangs on a thin thread after Choso dies protecting Yuji in the last chapter. Will Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 bring any hope to our heroes?

The King of Curses has thus far lived up to his title, defeating most of the Jujutsu Sorcerers we put our bets on. After a positive start to the Shinjuku Showdown Arc marked by the Jujutsu High sorcerers successfully freeing Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm, things went downhill soon. The devastating death of Gojo in chapter 236 left fans disappointed and hopeless about the results of the Battle of the Strongest. But we still had our main character alive and fit.

Yuji finally steps into the battle after Gojo’s death and has the chance to prove why he is the main character. He is joined by the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 hero Yuta Okkotsu on the battlefield along with the Queen of Curses, Rika. But given Sukuna’s seemingly unending power, our hero desperately needed to level up to keep the battle going. Soon enough, Yuji awakens his second cursed technique the Shrine in chapter 257.

By the end of Chapter 257, Yuji has landed seven Black Flashes on Sukuna, who in turn is growing increasingly frustrated. The next chapter 258 reveals that Yuji’s Black Flashes have disrupted Sukuna’s regeneration, igniting hope among fans for the sorcerers’ victory. But before fans get any further ideas, Sukuna unleashes his Domain Expansion: Malevolent Shrine, but with a critical vulnerability – he can sustain this high-level domain for only 99 seconds.

After a series of attacks and counter-attacks by the two, Sukuna’s formidable domain shows signs of crumbling, indicating that the powerful curse spirit’s grip may be slipping. And this leads us to the last chapter, where another important ally of Yuji dies.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 recap

First introduced as a villain, Choso quickly becomes a beloved character after discovering that Yuji is his younger brother and changes sides. Chapter 259 of Jujutsu Kaisen finally gives the long-lost half-brothers a chance to connect, and Yuji asks Choso to teach him some new techniques. However, their time together is cut short after Sukuna unleashes his Divine Flame within the Domain Expansion Malevolent Shrine onto Yuji.

Mind you, this is the same technique Sukuna uses to defeat the strongest shikigami Mahoraga in the Shibuya Incident arc. We have already lost a majority of strong characters, so the death of Yuji is out of the question. However, this means that another important character would save Yuji since he is unable to do so himself.

Before we see the consequences of Sukuna’s attack, we learn why Sukuna could not have used Divine Flame against Gojo. It is revealed that Sukuna continuously altered the laws of his domain to combat Gojo. Also, due to the numerous Binding Vows he was forced to make, he couldn’t use the Divine Flame against Gojo without bypassing infinity.

Now, the only one capable and around to save Yuji from Sukuna was Choso, and he did so. As soon as Sukuna launched the flames, Choso created a blood-like domain around Yuji and shielded him from the attack with his own body. Naturally, Choso couldn’t bear the effects of the powerful attack and died. On his deathbed, Choso shared a heartfelt conversation with Yuji, marking yet another emotional goodbye in the series.

The upcoming chapter will bring new hope to the battle and mark a new beginning for Yuji after Choso’s death. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 will be released on Monday, May 20, 2024, at 7:00 am PT. Fans can read the Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapters online on Viz Media’s partner website and app Manga Plus. Here are the exact release times according to various time zones:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 7.00 am

Central Time (CT): 9.00 am

Eastern Standard Time (ET): 10.00 am

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 3.00 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST): 8.30 pm

Philippine Time (PHT): 11.00 pm

What will happen in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260?

After Choso’s death, Yuji is left devastated and seemingly alone on the battlefield. However, towards the end of chapter 259, a new figure emerges from the dark to join Yuji. The man is soon revealed to be Aoi Todo, whose return has been much-awaited by fans since his last appearance in Shibuya Incident Arc.

We then enter into a flashback with Mei Mei and Todo plotting to use crows and Boogie Woogie to save everyone from Sukuna’s Divine Flame. Despite not having two hands to clap with, Todo manages to use Boogie Woogie. And all thanks to their plan, everyone else seems to be safe. This restores hope in Yuji and the two now gear up to battle Sukuna together.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 will now see Yuji and Todo in their final attempts at defeating the King of Curses. It is also high time Sukuna pays for all his Binding Vows. He also cannot use his cursed technique for a while, due to utilizing the powerful domain moments ago. Now is the perfect time for Yuji and Todo to strike and turn the battle in their favor. Oh, and there’s a rumor Gojo might be back in this one (we wish).

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more