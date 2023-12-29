Who is Yuta in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’?

Jujutsu Kaisen has its fair share of overpowered characters. I know you’re probably thinking about Gojo right now, but, in my opinion, the real talent lies in Yuta: the 007 of Jujutsu Kaisen – zero losses, zero deaths, seven wins.

Yes, Gojo had the looks going for him, so normally fans are drawn to being biased regarding his power. But honestly, you’re missing out on Yuta – probably because he’s only introduced in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. The special-grade sorcerer doesn’t come up in the story throughout the first season, but soon enough, he becomes an indispensable force during the Culling Games – at least, in the manga.

However, suppose you missed the Jujutsu Kaisen film or the one-shot. In that case, you may be wondering exactly how Yuta came into the story and, most importantly, who he is – other than being absolutely broken. So allow me to explain.

Who is Yuta Okkotsu?

Youtube / Rotten Tomatoes Trailer

Yuta Okkotsu is a special-grade cursed human haunted by his late childhood friend, Rika Orimoto. Despite his meek appearance and young age – 17 years old – Yuta’s strength, intelligence, and prowess in battle have already earned him numerous special-grade missions. At the time, however, he is still “just” a second-year student at Jujutsu High, albeit he also works as a jujutsu sorcerer.

Despite his immense power, many fans never truly got to see him outside of the prequel Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and that’s because he was training overseas in Africa throughout the Shibuya Incident. When it comes to his powers, though, he is a specialist in quite a few areas. For starters, he’s an expert weapons specialist, often using his katana to effortlessly execute enemies.

Besides his swordsman skills, he is also an expert in hand-to-hand combat, which, alongside his high tactical intellect, turns him into a formidable foe and friend in battle. He’s ultimately capable of solving conflicts using both his physical prowess and high intellect to aid him in brute force. As for his cursed energy, Yuta is the character who contains the most cursed energy out of all the students at Jujutsu High.

This stems from his genetic relation to Michizane Sugawara, capable of turning loved ones into cursed spirits – as was the case for Rika. Ultimately, Rika – known as the “Queen of Curses,” also aids Yuta in extending his power. She’s able to shape her limitless cursed energy into any technique, allowing Yuta to use advanced curse techniques from a young age.

Ultimately, Yuta stands as one of the most powerful characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, with the potential to become one of the greatest jujutsu sorcerers in the series. Yes, let’s be honest, he could’ve helped in Shibuya, but trust me: you’ll see plenty of Yuta in the upcoming season.