‘Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint’ movie release window, cast, plot, and more

The beloved webtoon is about to get real.
Staci White
Published: May 18, 2024 03:39 pm

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint is the latest manhwa to get a live-action adaptation. A new movie, starring Ahn Hyo Seop and Blackpink’s Jisoo among other big names, is on its way. 

We’ve begun to see an influx in media adapted from popular manhwa series in recent years. Titles like Tower of God and Solo Leveling have been adapted into successful anime series and Korean dramas have been taking inspiration from manga and manhwa for decades. Those who have read Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint know it’s a prime candidate for an adaptation of its own. 

The movie will likely follow the same plot as the manhwa which follows an average office worker in his 20s named Kim Dokja who finds his world suddenly transformed into the setting of his favorite web novel, Three Ways to Survive in a Ruined World. Using his knowledge of the novel, Dokja survives a series of challenges known as “scenarios” and attempts to prevent the end of the world. 

Ahn Hyo-seop (Lovers of the Red Sky) will star as Kim Dokja alongside a star-studded cast. Lee Min-ho will star as the novel’s debonair protagonist, Yoo Jung-suk. Chae Soo-bin (I’m Not a Robot) will star as Dokja’s coworker Yoo Sang-ah, and Jisoo will star as Lee Ji-hye. Rounding out the main cast are Shin Seung-ho (A-TEEN) and Nana (Mask Girl), who will each play a character from the novel. Shin will be seen as Lee Hyun-sung, a former soldier and defensive member of the group, and Nana will play Jung Hee-won, an ally of Dokja’s. Park Ho-san will be the wealthy Gong Pil-do and Choi Young-joon has been cast as Dokja’s company supervisor, Han Myung-oh. 

The first half of the cast was first announced before filming began in December 2023 and the second half was announced (via Soompi) in January 2024. The film’s premiere date has yet to be announced, but it is slated for a 2025 release. 

Since the moment she listened to her first Britney Spears CD at the tender age of six, Staci has been a lover of all things pop culture. She graduated from UCLA with a Bachelors in Linguistics and somehow turned her love of music, movies, and media into a career as an entertainment writer. When she’s not writing for WGTC, she’s busy fulfilling her own pop star dreams as a singer/songwriter or hanging out at her local coffee shops.