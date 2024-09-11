All ‘One Piece’ chapter 1126 spoilers and speculation

The newest One Piece chapter is almost out and the Straw Hats are finally going to Elbaf. After literal decades of foreshadowing, fans are excited for Luffy and crew to finally step foot on the Giants’ homeland.

After the crew escaped Egghead, the World Government must deal with the monumental mistake of letting Vegapunk’s message reach the world. Saint Figarland Garling just joined the Five Elders after Saint Jaygarcia Saturn’s position was, um, made redundant by Imu. Edison combined with the other surviving Vegapunk variations while the Revolutionary Army, including Dragon who actually speaks in this chapter, discuss what to do now that Vegapunk’s shared his truth.

Meanwhile, our favorite Straw Hat pirates are heading toward the land of the Giants, but if spoilers are anything to go off of, Elbaf will have to wait.

One Piece chapter 1126 spoilers

According to One Piece leaker @Pewpiece the newest chapter, titled “Payback,” starts off with Shanks’ crew facing off with Bartolomeo’s crew. It comes as no surprise when the Red Hair Pirates reign victorious but Shanks gives Bartolomeo a vial of poison with instructions to deliver it to Luffy within a month. Et tu, Shanks! Does he really want Luffy dead?

Perhaps not: Bartolomeo drinks the poison himself rather than deliver it to Luffy, an outcome predicted by none other than the Red Hair pirate himself. Shanks gave Bartolomeo fake poison as a way to test his loyalty to Luffy. Figuring they’re in the clear, the Barto Club begins to escape, only for Yasopp to shoot their ship down. Leave it to Shank’s crew to keep us on our toes.

The scene shifts to Blackbeard returning to Hachinosu Island and he is not happy with Avalo Pizarro. He berates Pizarro for losing Koby but then congratulates Kuzan for capturing Monkey D. Garp, which means Garp survived being frozen alive.

Finally, we learn what the Straw Hats are up to after leaving Egghead. The Thousand Sunny suddenly disappears under the sea with Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, and Chopper. On the Elbaf ship, the other Straw Hats as well as Bonney, Lilith, and the giants stare in shock as the ship goes under. The chapter then ends with Nami waking up in an unfamiliar room.

What’s going to happen next?

Image via Crunchyroll

This might be the end of the Thousand Sunny as we know it. Will the Straw Hats get a new ship or will the Thousand Sunny survive whatever’s going on? I’m not sure I can handle another Going Merry moment. The Straw Hats who disappeared are the original crew and the ones who befriended Vivi all those years ago. With Vivi on the run, this would be a great time for a reunion. It could also be the Revolutionary Army since it’s implied Dragon can create vortexes in the ocean. Could he finally be ready to meet Luffy?

Shanks sinking the Bartolomeo pirates doesn’t end the “secretly a villain” allegations, but they did burn his flag. He can’t let that slide. The Red Hair Pirates are certainly capable of worse. Is this Shanks’ way of making sure Luffy’s Fleet is tough? And speaking of villains, who knows what nefarious plan Blackbeard has up his sleeve now that he has Garp.

One Piece chapter 1126 will be released on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8am PT.

