Was Monkey D. Dragon a marine? ‘One Piece’ character, explained

Certain One Piece characters are shrouded in mystery and Monkey D. Dragon is undoubtedly one of them. While we’ve had glimpses of him since the early days of the story, the question remains: what do we really know about the man?

If you’ve been wondering the same, I have the answer for you: not much. One of the enduring appeals of One Piece lies in its intricate plot and the multitude of mysteries waiting to be unraveled. Yet, few of us could have imagined that the main character’s family would be one of these enigmas – especially given their fame all over the world.

While we do understand that Dragon is Luffy’s father and the leader of the Revolutionary Army, he’s always remained a background character that only appears from time to time – much like Shanks. So here’s a quick recap of what we actually know about Luffy’s biological dad.

Who is Monkey D. Dragon?

Via Toei Animation

Despite appearing quite early in the story, Dragon’s identity isn’t revealed immediately. As time went on Oda finally revealed that this mystery rescuer was none other than the Supreme Commander of the notorious and highly sought-after Revolutionary Army and the man labeled as the “world’s worst criminal.” But of course, that was only the start.

In Water 7, Garp finally admits that Dragon is in fact, Luffy’s father – leaving the boy and the fans completely flabbergasted. The audience finally discovers that Dragon was an absent father to Luffy, leaving him in Garp’s custody – who subsequently, left Luffy in Dadan’s custody. Being deadbeats clearly runs in the family.

As time has passed, we’ve gradually pieced together fragments of Dragon’s story. He was born in the Goa Kingdom 55 years ago, which happens to be the same birthplace as both Luffy and Garp. He once served as the leader of the Freedom Fighters which is now known as the Revolutionary Army, co-founded by Bartholomew Kuma, Emporio Ivankov, and Dragon, all with the shared mission of overthrowing the government.

Was Monkey D. Dragon a marine?

Via Toei Animation

In the most recent One Piece chapters, we’ve come to know more about Dragon’s past than ever before. We discover that not only was he the captain of the poor military group Freedom Fighters, but he also invited Vegapunk to join the militia back in the day. In chapter 1097, we finally get confirmation that Dragon was more involved in the Marines than we previously thought.

While we don’t have definitive proof that he was a full-fledged Marine, all signs point to Dragon once fighting on behalf of the World Government, seeking the ‘justice’ in their mantra but ultimately not finding it. This theory gains even more weight when you consider that Garp attempted to mold Luffy into a Marine when he was a child – and it only makes sense he might have tried the same with Dragon.

Dragon’s wish to overthrow the World Government and the Nobles would be enough to label him as the world’s worst criminal in the eyes of the highest powers in the hierarchy. However, what would add even more weight to that notion, is the fact that he was a Marine who betrayed his team. Historically, Dragon appears to know (and have) more secrets than most – making him a prime target for the World Government and the five elders.