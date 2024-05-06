‘Re:Monster’ episode 6 release date and time confirmed

Re:Monster follows Tomokui Kanata, a former human who meets his untimely end and is reborn as a goblin, the show’s first season has been seeing episodes released on a weekly basis, so when can we expect episode six?

Fans are patiently waiting for the sixth episode

So far we’ve had episodes released every Monday, with the last one dropping on April 29th, so we’re expecting the next part today (May 6th). The new episode is set to broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11 and TVh channels on Tuesday, May 7th, 12:00 am Japan Standard Time (JST).

It will drop simultaneously on Crunchyroll for international audiences. Taking into account the difference in time zones this translates to 8:00 am PT, 10:00 am CT, 11:00 am ET, 3:00 pm GMT, and 8:30 pm IST, May 6th, so there’s not long to wait at all.

What do we know about the plot of episode six?

So far Re:Monster has made for a pretty good Isekai anime with a familiar plot. Last week saw the story cut off before we could get into the human/elf war so this week we will likely delve into that conflict as we follow the Parabellum Mercenary Company. The episode will supposedly be called Re:Medy and will probably follow the group as they track the human army.

This will take us to the halfway point of the story as the first season is expected to have 12 episodes by the time it’s done according to The Radio Times. So far there hasn’t been any confirmation regarding a second season, it’s likely that the animation studio behind the project, Studio Deen, is waiting to see how this season is received before greenlighting more, although it seems fans are certainly enjoying what they’ve put out so far!

