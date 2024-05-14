Colorful spread drawn by Oda of Brogy and Dorry smiling with their arms crossed in One Piece Little Garden
Anime
Manga

Will there be an Elbaf 'One Piece' arc?

Oda, no pressure, but we've been waiting for 24 years.
Francisca Santos
Francisca Santos
|
Published: May 14, 2024 02:47 pm

We all must confront an inevitable truth: One Piece will end someday. Now that we’re in the first arc of the final saga, this realization has started to dawn on us more frequently. While we’re undoubtedly feeling a bit down about it, we’re also quite excited about what lies ahead.

In Egghead, we’ve already been making more progress in the lore department than ever before — even surpassing Skypiea. At this point, we understand that this is just the beginning of the end. Before long, we’ll be heading towards all the final islands that stand in the way of the Straw Hats, and all the loose ends will inevitably be tied up. Ever since Little Garden, we’ve been eagerly anticipating one very special island: Elbaf, and it may get here very soon.

Will the Straw Hats get to Elbaf?

Brogy and Dorry drinking beer with several giants around them in the One Piece anime
via Toei Animation

Although Oda has yet to confirm whether there will be an Elbaf arc, it will very likely be one of the upcoming arcs in the Final Saga. After all, there has been over 20 years of buildup for the Straw Hats to reach Elbaf, and Oda will undoubtedly deliver — especially considering his reintroduction of the giants in the Egghead arc.

What’s more, Shonen Jump recently announced a One Piece World collectible figure named “Elbaf,” set for release in November. This has led many fans to speculate that the new arc will commence in November as well. Naturally, we cannot be 100 percent confident that there will be an Elbaf arc down the line, however, it would be very unlike Oda not to include one of the most highly anticipated moments in One Piece‘s history in the story.

If fans are correct and Elbaf is indeed set to begin in November, we can expect approximately 12 more Egghead chapters until then — about 3 chapters per month, give or take. Therefore, we can certainly hope to reach the island of the brave giants very soon and finally witness Usopp being crowned as a brave warrior of the Sea.

Francisca Santos
Passionate about gossip, a dedicated music enthusiast, and an unapologetic weeb, Francisca is a freelance writer at WGTG. When she's not writing, she can be found taking her dog on walks, defending BTS' honor, and re-reading 'One Piece'.