Is Egghead the final arc in ‘One Piece’?

The tide is shifting in the One Piece world. You’ve surely seen the phrase “final saga” time and time again recently, and that’s because the series is finally entering its last phase after 26 years as the most popular manga and anime in the world.

While the Egghead arc started about a year ago in the manga, it has only recently begun airing in the anime. Many fans who have kept up with the Toei Animation series remain unaware of all the events unfolding in the story, but good thing that we have already covered some of the most significant plot points in the arc.

At the same time, the terms “final saga” and “final arc” are undeniably ominous for any One Piece fan who just cannot have enough of the Straw Hats. So, does this mean that, after Egghead, One Piece will end for good?

Is One Piece ending after Egghead?

via Toei Animation

Egghead is not and will not be the last One Piece arc. However, it does signify the beginning of the final saga. If you’re an anime and manga fan, you’re likely aware that many — if not most — of these stories are organized into arcs, not necessarily seasons. These arcs collectively form a saga, and One Piece has many of them.

If you’ve only watched the live-action, you’ve already watched and experienced most of the East Blue saga, which includes the Romance Dawn, Orange Town, Syrup Village, Baratie, and Arlong Park arcs. Now, sagas and arcs can last for a considerable time before concluding. The most recent saga, the Wano Country, comprised of the Wano arc, lasted four years and four months — making it the longest arc but not the lengthiest saga.

What is the arc after Egghead?

via Crunchyroll

The next arc after Egghead is, allegedly, Elbaf. We learned this in the manga when Vegapunk indicates that the island near Egghead is Elbaf, receiving excited remarks from Luffy and Usopp, who have been wishing to visit Elbaf since Little Garden. While this may not be a full confirmation — Eiichiro Oda is extremely unpredictable after all — it’s as close as we’ll get to one.

The author has long shared his plans to take the Straw Hats to Elbaf as a way to fully circle the story back to its roots. There is also speculation that after Elbaf, the Straw Hats might be heading to the Loadstar Arc, followed by a Moon Arc, until we eventually reach the final war that will conclude the series.

So rest assured that you will undeniably still have plenty of One Piece to catch up on. Considering past patterns, the saga will last a few more years and thank goodness for that. We’re just not ready to say goodbye yet.