All ‘Dragon Ball’ movies in order

For over three decades, Dragon Ball has marked its name in the hearts of millions of fans all over the world.

Beyond the acclaimed anime series, the franchise has also produced many movies that stand as testaments to its enduring popularity and creativity. From intense showdowns to heartwarming adventures, these films are unforgettable to fans old and new. Let’s journey through all the Dragon Ball movies and uncover the very best that this legendary franchise has to offer.

Every single Dragon Ball movie

Dragon Ball: Curse of the Blood Rubies (1986)

Dragon Ball: Sleeping Princess in Devil’s Castle (1987)

Dragon Ball: Mystical Adventure (1988)

Dragon Ball Z: Dead Zone (1989)

Dragon Ball Z: The World’s Strongest (1990)

Dragon Ball Z: The Tree of Might (1990)

Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug (1991)

Dragon Ball Z: Cooler’s Revenge (1991)

Dragon Ball Z: The Return of Cooler (1992)

Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13! (1992)

Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan (1993)

Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound (1993)

Dragon Ball Z: Broly – Second Coming (1994)

Dragon Ball Z: Bio-Broly (1994)

Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn (1995)

Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon (1995)

Dragon Ball: The Path to Power (1996)

Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods (2013)

Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’ (2015)

Dragon Ball Super: Broly (2018)

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (2022)

Live-Action movies

There are only three live-action Dragon Ball movies. It’s uncertain whether these will continue, but the extremely negative response to 2009’s Dragonball Evolution might be the reason why there’s been a halt on live-action adaptations. Nonetheless, here are all the movies in order.

Dragon Ball: Son Goku Fights, Son Goku Wins (1990)

Dragon Ball: The Magic Begins (2000)

Dragonball Evolution (2009)

Essential Dragon Ball movie watch list

While the franchise remains a favorite among otaku, there are a few movies in the Dragon Ball universe that stand out among the pack. Here they are.

Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn (1995)

Fusion Reborn stands out as a high point in the Dragon Ball movie franchise, blending thrilling battles with a generous dose of humor and spectacle. The film introduces Janemba, a demonic entity whose chaotic presence threatens the very fabric of reality. To combat this otherworldly menace, Goku and Vegeta must set aside their differences and fuse into the mighty Gogeta. What follows is a visual feast of dazzling combat and inventive animation, culminating in an epic showdown that ranks among the series’ most memorable moments.

Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan (1993)

In the pantheon of Dragon Ball movies, few villains loom as large as Broly, the Legendary Super Saiyan. This film, released in 1993, marked the debut of Broly, whose immense power and unrelenting fury posed a formidable challenge to Goku and his allies. The movie’s action-packed sequences, coupled with Broly’s menacing presence, make it a standout entry in the Dragon Ball canon. Moreover, the exploration of Broly’s tragic backstory adds depth to his character, elevating him beyond a mere antagonist and into a figure of genuine sorrow.

Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon (1995)

Wrath of the Dragon offers a poignant narrative alongside its trademark action sequences. Released in 1995, the film introduces audiences to Tapion, a mysterious warrior from a distant land who harbors a dark secret. As Tapion’s past is revealed, Goku and his allies must confront a formidable new threat in the form of Hirudegarn, an ancient beast of unimaginable power. The movie’s emotional depth and gripping storyline make it a standout entry in the Dragon Ball canon.

Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods (2013)

After a lengthy hiatus, Dragon Ball returned to the big screen in 2013 with Battle of Gods, a film that reinvigorated the franchise for a new generation of fans. Set after the events of the Buu saga, the movie introduces Beerus, the God of Destruction, whose awakening heralds a new era of turmoil for the Z Fighters. What sets Battle of Gods apart is its blend of action and comedy, with Goku’s attempts to curry favor with the temperamental Beerus providing ample opportunity for humor. Moreover, the film introduces intriguing lore about the wider Dragon Ball universe.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly (2018)

In 2018, Dragon Ball returned to cinemas once again with Dragon Ball Super: Broly, a film that reimagined the iconic Saiyan warrior for a new generation. This iteration of Broly delves deeper into his origins, portraying him as a tragic figure manipulated by fate and circumstance. The movie’s stunning animation and choreography elevate the already epic battles to new heights, delivering a cinematic experience that dazzles the senses. Moreover, the film introduces intriguing connections to Dragon Ball’s past, tying together disparate elements of the series’ mythology in unexpected ways.

