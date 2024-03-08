7 times ‘Dragon Ball Z’ was the best anime around

As far as shōnen anime go, Dragon Ball Z will always be a contender for the greatest of all time.

Akira Toriyama, the creator of the iconic franchise, has passed away at 68. While he leaves his legacy of stellar manga and anime behind, DBZ will continue to stand out as his most successful, most influential work. Dragon Ball Z famously took Goku’s story to a whole new level, and blessed us with the introduction to Vegeta, Gohan, Trunks, and some of the most incredible anime villains of all time.

Even though the series debuted decades ago, it remains the quintessential anime for any newbie to watch, and is perfect for most ages. Why? Because DBZ boasts some truly impressive writing, character development and acting scenes. For longtime fans, I’m sure you’ll remember these seven amazing scenes at the back of your mind. They’re what I like to call “peak Dragon Ball Z Moments.”

7. Goku becomes a Super Saiyan

In the realm of anime power-ups, very few have such an emotional tug quite like Dragon Ball Z’s. When Goku first becomes a Super Saiyan, it’s a truly emotional moment. However, the initial high of this bittersweet scene is because of the circumstances leading up to it. In the heated match against Frieza, Goku witnesses his friends’ defeat, but it is when his best friend Krillin is killed, that he ventures past anger, and the rage of his pure soul gives way to the new form. There have been so many power-ups since this iconic scene debuted, but the first Super Saiyan transformation remains the most important.

6. Kamehameha vs. Galick Gun

Goku and Vegeta might be worthy frenemies nowadays, but things were different in the early stages of Dragon Ball Z. In one of their first bouts, both warriors, in a climactic scene, unleash their super blasts against one another. However, the Kamehameha proved a stronger weapon than the Galick Gun, and Goku emerged victorious. Nonetheless, it was a visual treat at the time.

5. Vegito!

Vegito’s appearance is still one of the most memorable moments in the entire Dragon Ball franchise. As Goku and Vegeta have no hope of defeating Buu, they fuse together to become the formidable Vegito. It’s truly a testament to how far they’ve both come in their mutual journeys. While a lot of fans forget the non-canon Gogeta, we’re still pleading for more appearances from Vegito. However, with the heights both fighters have achieved today, it’s probably best that he remains a fond memory.

4. Trunks defeats Frieza

After running his mouth for what seemed like forever, Frieza’s death couldn’t have come at a more perfect time. Thanks to Future Trunks, the catty foe is sliced in half, ruining his plans of taking revenge against the Z Warriors. What makes this defeat more epic was Trunks’ harrowing backstory, making him a fitting candidate to carry out the finishing blow..

3. Vegeta respects Goku

“You’re better than me, Kakarot. You are the best.” Nobody saw it coming, and Vegeta admitting his strength inferior to Goku’s remains a pivotal moment of surrender in Dragon Ball Z. In the heated battle against Kid Buu, Goku unlocks the Super Saiyan 3 form, while Vegeta watches from a distance. In a bittersweet scene, Vegeta utters the words, truly grasping Goku’s immense power. I mean, we all knew it, but hearing him admit it was quite the emotional scene.

2. Vegeta’s sacrifice

The character development in Dragon Ball Z is never truly at its peak unless Vegeta is somehow involved. Here, the proud and egotistical Saiyan chooses to sacrifice himself for the sake of everyone else. The battle against Majin Buu proved quite the challenge, but Vegeta’s sacrifice remains an iconic moment of love, especially from an unlikely source. It proved that despite it all, there was a lot of good in him.

1. The father-son Kamehameha!

One of the most exhilarating anime moments of all time remains Gohan’s assisted Kamehameha against Cell. After a terribly emotional sacrifice, Goku is killed in battle and transported up to the Other World to be with King Kai. While there, the fight on Earth continues, as Cell advances to Super Perfect Cell, becoming an even greater threat. Cue in a young Gohan, who is down on his luck after taking a blow that takes out one of his arms. In a remarkable twist, Goku telepathically joins Gohan on Earth, and the pair unleash a powerful Kamehameha against Cell. The climactic scene is forever etched into our minds, and is arguably the most intense scene in the entire anime.