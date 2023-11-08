Blue Lock is one of the hottest new sports anime and has been among our favorite soccer anime series since it began airing in late 2022. The first season ended on a suspenseful note in early 2023, but if rumors are to be believed, we won’t have to wait much longer for season 2.

Based on the manga by Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Blue Lock follows Yoichi Isagi, a high school soccer player who joins the secretive training regimen, Blue Lock. Blue Lock is led by the eccentric coach Ego Jinpachi, who aims to find the best striker for Japan’s national soccer team by taking 300 high school strikers and putting them through a survival boot camp. The manga was first published in 2018 and quickly became popular; Blue Lock was the best-selling manga series in the first half of 2023, according to Anime News Network.

While its premise is more or less grounded in reality, Blue Lock makes each match look like a high-stakes, super-powered bout. The show’s stylized action sequences have not only captured the attention of worldwide audiences but have inspired big-budget Hollywood productions. After the show’s successful first season, viewers are looking forward to Blue Lock‘s highly-anticipated second.

When will season 2 of Blue Lock be released? Blue Lock season 2 release window

Thankfully, a second season of Blue Lock was confirmed shortly after the end of the first season. Not only that but a movie was also confirmed to be in the works; Blue Lock Episode Nagi and Blue Lock season 2 have planned 2024 release dates. While an exact date has not been announced for either project, the team behind Episode Nagi has confirmed the film will premiere in Japan in the Spring of 2024.

Given Episode Nagi‘s release window, we’d estimate Blue Lock‘s second season will begin airing in the Fall of 2024, much like the first season.

What will season 2 of Blue Lock be about? Plot rumors, explained

Season 1 ended with the main players of the Blue Lock program advancing to the Third Selection. The remaining 35 players will eventually form a team of 11 with the goal of going up against Japan’s U20 team. The stakes are as high as ever; the match will decide whether the Blue Lock program ultimately continues or shuts down.

The first season covered about half of the published manga, so it’s safe to assume the second season will span a similar length. We can hardly wait for Blue Lock to return but until then, we’ll catch up on the other anime in our watch lists!