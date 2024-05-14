Will there be ‘Ninja Kamui’ season 2?

The original Adult Swim anime Ninja Kamui came, conquered, and ended, all in the blink of an eye. Will we see more of Joe Higan with a season 2 anytime soon?

Recommended Videos

It’s rare to see original anime, not inspired by any light novel or manga turn out to be commercially and critically successful. However, the big name behind Ninja Kamui increased anticipation and hopes for its success as soon as it was announced in May 2022. If you’re clueless, Ninja Kamui is directed by the legendary Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 director Sunghoo Park, under his new production studio, E&H Production and Sola Entertainment.

Another thing that raised concerns about Ninja Kamui‘s viewership potential was its releasing platform — Adult Swim. Though the channel has been around in the anime scene for a while, it still does not have a huge viewer base like other mainstream anime platforms like Crunchyroll, despite featuring a good lineup of exclusive licenses and hit originals. But Ninja Kamui crossed all barriers and emerged as a popular watch.

What is Ninja Kamui about?

The viewership numbers of Adult Swim saw a substantial bump after Ninja Kamui premiered on its anime serialization block, Toonami, on Feb. 11, 2024. The series follows Joe Higan, a former ninja who flees his clan and hides in a remote American town. When assassins associated with his former ninja clan exact a bloody retribution from him, our hero sets on a mission to avenge his murdered family.

The series quickly stole the spotlight with its refreshing Ninja action and wrapped up with its 13th episode on May 5. We last saw Higan defeat Yamaji in the undergrounds while Joseph was sent to prison. After saving Zai from taking his own life, Higan dumps his Gusoku Gear into a river before driving off into the countryside. Though it looks like a perfect ending, is season 2 anywhere in sight for Ninja Kamui?

After a satisfying finale, we don’t necessarily need a season 2 of Ninja Kamui. However, seeing more of our favorite Ninja wouldn’t hurt either. While there are no official words on season 2 yet, a certain official at Warner Bros. Discovery appears hopeful about it.

Jason DeMarco, who helps oversee anime initiatives at Warner Bros. Discovery, did a fan Q&A on social media a day after season 1 finale and got asked about the possibility of a season 2. DeMarco replied, “S2 is not officially renewed but the Network and Max are thrilled w/S1” (via X). This suggests that the Network is not necessarily closed to the idea of a second season.

DeMarco also commented on the impact of Ninja Kamui and other Adult Swim original series on the anime block’s viewership. He posted: “Toonami is doing well and both the network and our bosses are happy with our ratings and the performance of our original series!” (via X) So, Ninja Kamui season 2 is not off the books yet, and we’ll keep you posted with any new updates!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more