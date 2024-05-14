Joe Higan standing near the fire in Ninja Kamui
Will there be ‘Ninja Kamui’ season 2?

They've got us hooked to this one!
Kopal Kumari
Kopal Kumari
|
Published: May 14, 2024 11:48 am

The original Adult Swim anime Ninja Kamui came, conquered, and ended, all in the blink of an eye. Will we see more of Joe Higan with a season 2 anytime soon?

It’s rare to see original anime, not inspired by any light novel or manga turn out to be commercially and critically successful. However, the big name behind Ninja Kamui increased anticipation and hopes for its success as soon as it was announced in May 2022. If you’re clueless, Ninja Kamui is directed by the legendary Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 director Sunghoo Park, under his new production studio, E&H Production and Sola Entertainment.

Another thing that raised concerns about Ninja Kamui‘s viewership potential was its releasing platform — Adult Swim. Though the channel has been around in the anime scene for a while, it still does not have a huge viewer base like other mainstream anime platforms like Crunchyroll, despite featuring a good lineup of exclusive licenses and hit originals. But Ninja Kamui crossed all barriers and emerged as a popular watch.

What is Ninja Kamui about?

The viewership numbers of Adult Swim saw a substantial bump after Ninja Kamui premiered on its anime serialization block, Toonami, on Feb. 11, 2024. The series follows Joe Higan, a former ninja who flees his clan and hides in a remote American town. When assassins associated with his former ninja clan exact a bloody retribution from him, our hero sets on a mission to avenge his murdered family.

The series quickly stole the spotlight with its refreshing Ninja action and wrapped up with its 13th episode on May 5. We last saw Higan defeat Yamaji in the undergrounds while Joseph was sent to prison. After saving Zai from taking his own life, Higan dumps his Gusoku Gear into a river before driving off into the countryside. Though it looks like a perfect ending, is season 2 anywhere in sight for Ninja Kamui?

Ninja Kamui season 2 updates

After a satisfying finale, we don’t necessarily need a season 2 of Ninja Kamui. However, seeing more of our favorite Ninja wouldn’t hurt either. While there are no official words on season 2 yet, a certain official at Warner Bros. Discovery appears hopeful about it.

Jason DeMarco, who helps oversee anime initiatives at Warner Bros. Discovery, did a fan Q&A on social media a day after season 1 finale and got asked about the possibility of a season 2. DeMarco replied, “S2 is not officially renewed but the Network and Max are thrilled w/S1” (via X). This suggests that the Network is not necessarily closed to the idea of a second season.

DeMarco also commented on the impact of Ninja Kamui and other Adult Swim original series on the anime block’s viewership. He posted: “Toonami is doing well and both the network and our bosses are happy with our ratings and the performance of our original series!” (via X) So, Ninja Kamui season 2 is not off the books yet, and we’ll keep you posted with any new updates!

Read Article The Big 3 Anime, explained
Colorful spreads of Ichigo from Bleach, Luffy from One Piece and Naruto from Naruto
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
The Big 3 Anime, explained
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos May 14, 2024
Read Article ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ chapter 260 release date and time, confirmed
Yuji Itadori and Todo Aoi
Category: Manga
Manga
‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ chapter 260 release date and time, confirmed
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari May 14, 2024
Read Article What happened to MangaGo? 
Asta holding a word manga panel
Category: Manga
Manga
What happened to MangaGo? 
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 14, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Dragon Ball Super’ coming back?
Whis and Beerus standing together
Category: Manga
Manga
Anime
Anime
Is ‘Dragon Ball Super’ coming back?
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 14, 2024
Read Article ‘Demon Slayer’ season 4 episode 2 release date and time confirmed
Tanjiro Kamado from Demon Slayer.
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Demon Slayer’ season 4 episode 2 release date and time confirmed
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 14, 2024
Author
Kopal Kumari
Kopal (or Koko, as she loves being called) covers anime, movie, TV, and celebrity content for WGTC. She has a Bachelor's degree with an honors in English Literature and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in the same. She wanders off to the mountains every month in hopes of finding out about her past life and making wild animal friends.