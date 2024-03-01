Is there a ‘Ninja Kamui’ manga?

Ninja Kamui premiered on Feb. 11, 2024, and with just a few episodes out, it started climbing up the popularity ranks. It’s only natural, considering its intriguing plot and animation, which only make folks wish for more.

Recommended Videos

Following Joe Higan, this anime presents viewers with a tale of revenge and sorrow, as the protagonist sets out to annihilate those responsible for his family’s murders. Granted, this isn’t a totally unique premise, as we’ve seen this type of story before, but even so, Ninja Kamui manages to keep things interesting. And very, very bloody, of course. It wouldn’t be a proper revenge story without violence.

All of this is to say that it’s understandable why action aficionados gravitate toward this series, but they’re not the only ones. Fans of ninja anime were also quick to jump on this train, and now that everyone is on board, folks are looking for more content — manga, to be specific. And who can blame them for preferring that form of storytelling to anime? More often than not, the source material is better than the adaptations.

Does Ninja Kamui have a manga?

Image via E&H Production

Currently, Ninja Kamui does not have a manga. This is an original anime, meaning that it’s not based on any other piece of media. Granted, it’s not uncommon for original series to later sprout manga adaptations, but that isn’t the case with Ninja Kamui at the time of writing. Thus, the only way to keep following Joe Higan’s story is by watching the anime as it airs or on streaming.

I know this isn’t the news you hoped for, but not everything is lost yet. If the anime is successful enough, there’s always a chance that it may receive a manga adaptation in the future. While that doesn’t happen, though, why not give other manga a shot? There are plenty of great series to read out there, so you’ll surely find one that suits your preference.