‘Ninja Kamui’: Where to watch, confirmed

Ninja Kamui premiered in early February and it didn’t take long for it to become the talk of the town in anime circles. Telling the story of a ninja on a quest for revenge against his family’s murderers, the series has everything that any action fan may want. There are high stakes, impressive fight scenes, and of course, a lot of blood, which is exactly what we were promised.

No matter how good of a plot or main character a series may have, though, the visual aspect is a key component of storytelling. This is true for any live-action movie or TV show, but it’s particularly important when dealing with animated content. Fortunately, Ninja Kamui presents us with great animation, a stunning art style, and impeccable directing to top it all off. We wouldn’t have expected less from Park Sunghoo, though, who was also responsible for directing season 1 of Jujutsu Kaisen, as well as the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

If you already intend on giving Ninja Kamui a shot, though, it’s safe to assume that you’ve heard all this before, as fans tend to be very vocal about it. The trouble is figuring out how to watch it, as this anime can be difficult to find. It’s not available on some of the biggest anime streaming platforms, however, there’s no need to panic, because there are a few different options to watch it.

How to watch Ninja Kamui

Image via Adult Swim

If you want to get in on the action, all you need to do is tune in to Adult Swim as it broadcasts season 1 of Ninja Kamui. New episodes are released on Saturdays, first dubbed in English and later in Japanese with subtitles, so you simply have to choose which version you prefer. To know the exact time that each version of the episode airs, you can consult Adult Swim’s broadcast schedule on its website; just be mindful that it can be subject to change.

Watching this anime live isn’t for you? Well, then you’re in luck because there are other options available. One of them is Max, which releases Ninja Kamui episodes the day after they air on Adult Swim so that you can stream them whenever you feel like it. In case you want to commit to buying season 1, you can also do so, as the anime is available to purchase on Prime Video, Vudu, and Apple TV.

With this many options, there’s no reason not to be watching Ninja Kamui if you’re a ninja anime enthusiast. So, strap in and get ready for a wild ride, because things are about to get messy.